OH NOT AGAIN SIERRA LEONEANS BACK HOME AND WITHIN THE DIASPORA.ANOTHER HERO JUNIOR TUMBU GONE TOO SOON! By Chairman Daniel Oldfield

During the mid-70s/80s and early 90s, LAMIN CONTEH aka (Junior Tumbu) became a household name in football circles from the grassroots level. Mostly in the company of his friend Like brother Junior Parade Koroma, and others hit the headlines on Newspapers and radio sports programs. I last chatted with Junior when I published my 38th wedding anniversary on April 28th. He promised to call me this weekend, from his base in Kenema. News of his death came as a huge surprise, but then DEATH IS INEVITABLE. From the various primary schools, to back yard and several Junior football leagues almost over Freetown and its environs Jr Tumbu featured. When Mr Malama-Thomas, assisted by Abu Kabba and Sullay, recruited what later became known as SIERRA STARS (U-17) he had the likes of Late Jr Tumbu/Jr Parade, Rashid Wurie, Edward Abullay, Jarzinho, late Keita, Mike Gibson, Mohamed Ladjo, Kemokai Kallon, Captain Osman Tolo, Torass Bangura, Mohamed Mansaray. etc etc. I was with them during practice and friendly matches throughout the provinces. They became the core of LEONE STARS, winning the Amilca Cabral Zone 11 tournament in 1993 and 1995, and the two Nations cup Tunisia 94′ and South Africa 96′.They were discovered by Belgium Football Scout Brokken, who took the bulk of them to their first PROFESSIONAL CONTRACTS IN BELGIUM…Oh no our play-maker and master dribbler (Football work Master) sending opponents the wrong way at just the wriggle of his hips. Oh, no Junior you wi forever be missed/remembered. Stay posted with Your’s Truly Chairman, I will explore all avenues to get the thoughts of the late players’ peers/ friends alike.