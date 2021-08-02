Judiciary Trains Drivers On Compliance With Road Safety Regulations



Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, SLRSA headquarters, Kissy Road in Freetown, 1st August, 2021: The Sierra Leone Judiciary has commenced two days intensive training for it drivers on responsible driving in compliance with road safety rules and regulations.

According to the Human Resources Manager, Madam Joanitta Dauda, the training was part of the ongoing reforms by the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards to build the capabilities of every staff and to ensuring that Judiciary drivers are role models in terms of responsible driving across the country.

Mrs. Dauda said the drivers will be taught on Traffic Laws, Turning or changing lanes, Duties and responsibilities of a driver, Rights of the pedestrians, Proper parking, Best Driving Practice among host of other relevant topics.

“The training will introduce them to proper driving practices,” she said, adding that “Drivers can encounter anything while on the road including irresponsible drivers, faulty vehicle, poor weather conditions and heavy traffic which makes them to be always at risk.”

She said this training will prepare the drivers to respond accordingly when confronted with any of those challenges.

One of the training facilitators, who also doubles as the Transport Manager, Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), Daniel C. Kaitibie lectured on ‘Principles of Good Driving.’

During his power point presentation, Mr. Kaitibie noted that it is always proper for drivers to be foresighted, alert, skilful and have good judgment when on the road. He encouraged them to familiarise with all road safety signs.

He warned them not to be distracted drivers who are always busy with mobile phones and to stop driving with speed to catch up with time.

“As you make your best efforts to avoid accidents, you will certainly become a valuable asset to the Judiciary,” he assured.

Francis K. Monrovia, Training Coordinator lectured on Drinking and Driving Effects while Francis L. Nao, did his own presentation on Highway Codes and Traffic Signs.

One of the drivers, Mohamed Kallon thanked and commended the leadership of the Judiciary for providing such a rich training for them. He used the occasion to pray for the Hon. Chief Justice for the ongoing reforms.

