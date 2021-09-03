22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Judiciary Recruits 4 Women To Support Gender Empowerment

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 2nd September 2021: In a bid to promote gender empowerment and effective service delivery, the Judiciary of Sierra Leone under the leadership of His Lordship, Hon. Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has recruited 4 competent women to serve in various capacities.

The women are part of 14 new staff who have commenced work yesterday, 1st September 2021 effective immediately.

This is in conformity with the Hon. Chief Justice’s firm commitment to gender empowerment and development.

The move is also aimed at not only empowering young people but also creating the opportunity for competent Sierra Leoneans to serve the Judicial arm of Government in achieving its objectives.

The recruits range from Senior Assistant Register, Court Registrars and Court Bailiffs.

With the Hon. Chief Justice’s administration focused on gender empowerment and development, expeditious trials and taking justice to the doorsteps of the citizenry, a lot of successes have been recorded since he took up office amid sustainable reforms.

With these remarkable achievements over the past two years, the Hon. Chief Justice remains poised to transform Sierra Leone’s judiciary to international best practices.

For more information, contact Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086

