Judiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under its Rule of Law Portfolio has today (14th May 2021) donated two brand new XL motorbikes to the Judiciary of Sierra Leone.

The move, according to Cheryl Sembie, UNDP’s Senior Rule of Law and Human Rights Officer, is aimed at fast-tracking the administrative work of the Sexual Offences Model Court and expediting the administration of justice.

The Sexual Offences Model Court was established by the Hon. Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards to help address the difficulties victims of sexual offences and witnesses faced in testifying about the intricate details of sexual offences and their vulnerability either by age or fear of stigmatization.

It also provides for effective victim-witness support services that will reduce trauma, eliminate secondary victimization, increase victim’s cooperation and attendance at the trial and ensure the timely conclusion of matters.

The two Motorbikes including their Helmets and Toolkits were handed over to the Court Operations Manager Mrs. Olayinka Laggah in the presence of the Facilities and Assets Officer, Mr. James Sesay with their licensing process to be completed.

Mrs. Laggah on behalf of the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards commended the UNDP leadership in the country. She described UNDP as a dependable partner, assuring that the motorbikes would be used for the intended purpose.