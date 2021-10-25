21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice

By Sierra Network
248
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice

The Office of the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone wishes to inform the general public that the High Court of Sierra Leone will be observing four (4) Days Recess starting Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th October 2021.

The Recess is to enable Honourable Judges to participate in a four-day Judicial colloquium and Mock Trial Training on Anti-Human Trafficking Laws.

The Judiciary is sorry for any inconvenience caused.


For more information, contact Judiciary Communications, on +23234617548 +23276321184 and +23279101086

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Largo Njasawabu, Tongo, Panguma, Boajibu and Levuma, Inspects Dodo Mini-Hydro Dam
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public NoticeThe Office of the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Largo Njasawabu, Tongo, Panguma,...

Sierra Network - 0