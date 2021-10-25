Judiciary of Sierra Leone Public Notice



The Office of the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone wishes to inform the general public that the High Court of Sierra Leone will be observing four (4) Days Recess starting Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th October 2021.



The Recess is to enable Honourable Judges to participate in a four-day Judicial colloquium and Mock Trial Training on Anti-Human Trafficking Laws.



The Judiciary is sorry for any inconvenience caused.





For more information, contact Judiciary Communications, on +23234617548 +23276321184 and +23279101086