Judgment Day in Port Loko, Three will be at the Mercy of the Jurors or Else…!

Jurors set the return verdict of guilt or no guilty…Accused, our lives are in your hands.

On Monday the 7th September 2020, a panel of jurors at the ongoing Special Criminal Session of the High Court holden in Port Loko will either acquitted and discharged or sentenced to death by hanging three accused persons who had been tried for allegedly committing Conspiracy to Murder Contrary to Section 4 of the Offences against the Person Act, 1861 and Murder contrary to law.

According the particulars of offence, Zainab Bangura on the 14th day of December, 2019, at Royeama, Lungi Town, Kaffu Bullom Chiefdom, Port Loko District in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone, murdered Mary Kanu.

A witness who testified said, on the 14th day of December, 2019, the accused came to her house knocking at her door, requesting that she opens the door. She further stated that the accused intimated her that the deceased (her own child) felled from her back into the water well, but she said she didn’t tell anyone. She said the accused spent the night with her and in the morning hours, she accompanied her to the house where the accident happened and they saw the child floating in the well.On the case of Abdulai Kamara, the particular of offense stated that on the Tuesday 7th of July, 2020 at No. 24 Modu Street in Bekeh Chiefdom in the Port Loko District north west region murdered Alimamy Sankoh (a father of four) after stabbing him multiply with a long knife. Investigation on this revealed that the said accused murdered the deceased after they had an altercation on debt and promised to take his life which he did.

Particular of offence for Mohamed Suma states that on the 11th day of June, 2020, at Campdee Village, Rokon Section, Samu Chiefdom, Kambia District in the northern province of the Republic of Sierra Leone, murdered Kabba Kamara.

According the Section 1 of the Homicide Act 1957 on murder, it is stated that “whosoever shall be convicted of murder shall suffer death as a felon”. If on Monday the Jurors return verdicts of guilty on the three accused persons, then section one of the Homicide Act of 1957 will take effective.

Senior residents in Port Loko expressed serious concern on the increasing on crime rate particularly of murder and other heinous offenses. They said the various types of destructive drugs that are in circulation in the country are principal reason for the stabbing, killing, house breaking and the more. They thanked Hon. Chief Justice for his commitment to effective justice delivery particularly to the People of Port Loko.

“Just this year the Hon. Chief Justice Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has conducted two Special Sessions of the High Court in Port Loko, the number of accused persons appearing and the dominant of the heinous cases such as murder, robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, sexual penetration and the rest are justifiable reasons for the Chief Justice to provide us with a resident Judge in Port Loko”. Mr. Mohamed Kororma, an octogenarian said,