D Judge dat was presiding in d case of the State v Abu Bakar Daramy & Herbert George Williams & who granted them bail has today been removed & replaced by another https://t.co/FO3ZAAb3l1 reasons given.Dis does not auger well 4 d public’s perception of d Judiciary. — Basita Michael (@MichaelBasita) August 19, 2020