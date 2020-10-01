THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON NOMINATIONS OF JUDGES: concludes that Judge Miatta Maria Samba of Sierra Leone is highly qualified for appointment as judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

SAMBA, Miatta Maria (Sierra Leone)

1. The Committee noted that the candidate has extensive and wide-ranging national judicial experience, serving as judge of the High Court of Sierra Leone since 2015 assigned to the General Criminal Division and Special Anti-Corruption Division, and subsequently as Justice of the Court of Appeal of Sierra Leone from 2019. Since 2020, the candidate has served as judge at the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone.

2. The Committee noted that the candidate has also served in numerous other functions at the national and international level as the Senior Prosecutor at the Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone from 2010 to 2015, field operations officer at the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Field Office in Uganda from 2006 to 2010, as well as the human rights advisor and researcher, witness management coordinator, investigator and assistant trial attorney at the Special Court for Sierra Leone from 2002 to 2006. The Committee noted that the candidate held other relevant functions with various human rights bodies. She was the Chairperson of the Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone, the leading gender equality advocacy organization in Sierra Leone, as well as lecturer in criminal and contract law at the University of Sierra Leone.

3. Throughout the interview, the candidate demonstrated her considerable and clearly relevant experience in working with witnesses and victims at both the national and international level, including in the field, as well as her legal expertise on specific issues, including violence against women and children.

4. The candidate demonstrated in-depth knowledge of the Rome Statute system and the jurisprudence of the International Criminal Court, including notably as regards the functions and powers of the Pre-Trial Chamber and the Trial Chamber. The candidate has experience with drafting judicial decisions.

5. The candidate demonstrated a particularly enthusiastic and imaginative approach to the work of the Court based on her considerable experience working in an international and a multicultural environment.

6. In light of the above, the Committee considered that her qualifications, as referred to in the written material submitted, met the requirements under article 36, paragraph 3 (b) (i), of the Rome Statute.

7. The Committee noted the candidate’s fluency in English.

8. The candidate submitted replies to the common questionnaire and a signed standard declaration prepared by the Committee, pursuant to resolution ICC-ASP/18/Res.4 (annex II, section 😎. They are available on the webpage of the Committee at: https://asp.icc-cpi.int/…/Pag…/QuestionnaireDeclaration.aspx.

9. Based on both her professional experience and the answers during the interview, the Committee concluded that the candidate is highly qualified for appointment as judge of the International Criminal Court.

The Committee is mandated by the ICC Assembly of States Parties to submit: Information and analysis to States Parties on assessing the qualities of candidates (para. 3 of ICC-ASP/18/Res.4)

See the Report of the Advisory Committee on Nominations of Judges on the work of its seventh session available on the webpage of the Assembly at: https://asp.icc-cpi.int/…/asp_d…/ASP19/ICC-ASP-19-11-ENG.pdf in English.