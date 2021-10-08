JOINT PRESS RELEASE



SECOND TRANCHE PAYMENT OF COVID 19 EP FET PO/SSN TO BENEFICIARIES

The National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) in partnership with other stakeholders in the Social Safety Net (SSN) Project implementation-the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Statistics Sierra Leone and Rokel Commercial Bank wishes to inform the general public that, the second tranche payment of the COVID 19 Ep Fet po/SSN will commence on Monday 11th October, 2021 across the Sixteen (16) Districts of Sierra Leone.



In that regard, the public is further informed that this second tranche payment will be for two quarters, and will be in the total amount of Eight Hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand Leones (872,000), unlike the first tranche payment which was for three quarters and amounted to One Million, Three Hundred and Eight Thousand Leones (1,308,000).



It should be also noted by the public that, payments are in quarters and that each quarterly payment is in the total sum of Four Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Leones (Le436,000).



The public is also informed that no one should offer or pay bribe to anybody before, during and after receiving the payment. Any of such corrupt practice must be reported to the ACC using the toll-free number 515, directly to ACC Community Monitors or other ACC officials and NaCSA district staff.



NaCSA, the ACC and other partners will continue to work collectively to ensure that payments to SSN beneficiaries are done transparently and without any incidences of fraud or corruption, in order to maintain the integrity of the project.



The Government of Sierra Leone introduced the Covid-19 Ep Fet Po/Social Safety Net Project as Quick Action Economic Response Program (QAERP) to address the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on people’s livelihoods. The program is funded by the Government of Sierra Leone, the World Bank and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). NaCSA is the implementing agency with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Statistics Sierra Leone as partners.



For further information on this and other matters, please contact Umaru Samai, Project Officer- Information Education and Communication on +23277022709/+23276378993 [email protected] or Margaret Murray, Public Relations Officer, ACC on +232-78-83-21-31 or via email [email protected]



_________________________ SAO-KPATO MAX-KYNE COMMISSIONER, NaCSA ___________________________



AUGUSTINE FODAY NGOBIE DEPUTY COMMISSIONER, ACC