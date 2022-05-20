Joint Communiqué Signed for Work Permits, Resident Permits & Passports to have NINs

By Amin Kef-Ranger

In a Joint Communiqué, dated 16th May, 2022, which is to come into effect on the 1st June, 2022, by the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA), the Immigration Department of Sierra Leone and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security with the signatures of Fatmata Mustapha, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Social Security at REG Immigration Department, Andrew Jaiah Kai Kai, Chief Immigration Officer, Mohamed M. Massaquoi the Director General of NCRA, it was stated that effective 1st June, 2022 all applications for Work Permit, Resident Permit, Passport and other Immigration Services must include the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA).

It must be noted that the security features of the NIN ensures people have one unique identity recorded thereby removing cases of double or multiple identities per person which may have security implications, may lead to pranks, identity manipulations and fraud.

Also stated was that the institutions signing the Joint Communiqué are urging the general public to cooperate by providing the required mandatory field mentioned herein- the NIN.

Highlighted was that, in fulfillment of their respective legal mandates and ensuring compliance with a Cabinet Conclusion of 2nd March, 2022 and the subsequent Ratification of an Agreement between the National Civil Registration Authority and Constrat Systems SL LTD dated 17th March, 2022 for the production of Biometric and Securitized National, ECOWAS Compliant and Non-National Identity Cards, ID Verification System and Public Key Infrastructure featuring a unique, non-repeatable and non-reusable National Identification Number (NIN) the following aforementioned authorities decided to establish a link between the mandatory use of the unique National Identification Number (NIN) to access services that include but not limited to Immigration Services, Resident and Work Permits.

