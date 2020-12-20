21.1 C
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA NEWS UPDATE
Sunday December 20, 2020

JOHANSEN APPOINTED MEMBER OF WORLD FOOTBALL SUMMIT (AFRICA) ADVISORY BOARD

The Sierra Leone Football Association President Madam Isha Johansen has been appointed as a member of the new Advisory Board of the World Football Summit Africa (WFS) alongside other popular football administrators in the continent like CAF Deputy General Secretary Mr. Anthony Baffoe.

Describing the Advisory Board the Word Football Summit states on their website that “the WFS Advisory Board is made up of personalities of recognized prestige within the football industry.”

The Advisory Board, according to WFS on their website, will enable WFS to be ”incisive and relevant in its content, maximize existing opportunities in the sector and strengthening the WFS platform through high-value management and networking, as well as representing the image of WFS from a professional excellence.”

Reacting the news about the new appointment, the SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen said, “Being part of changing the narrative of football in our continent is a huge compliment and I am humbled to be part of the team to take on this exciting challenge.”

