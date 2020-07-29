23.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Jimmy B And Markmuday’s Led Delegation Which One Is Legitimate To Run The Affairs Of Salone Entertainment?

By Sierra Network
JIMMY BEE ‘S LED DELEGATION TO STATE HOUSE AND MACKMUDAY’S LED DELEGATION TO STATE LODGE WHICH ONE IS LEGITIMATE TO RUN THE AFFAIRS OF THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY?

Part 1.

Credit : Prezo Koroma D Crusader.

In fulfilment of his New Direction manifesto promise on page 45 which talks about the promotion of Sierra Leone music and Musicians nationally and internationally and maintain good business ethics in the industry, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio led government for the past two years has held several consultative meetings and conferences in the quest to actualize the aforementioned commitments.

The public may recall that on the 20th August 2019 cross section of top entertainers paid a courtesy call on President at Statehouse to discuss the way forward for the Entertainment Industry. The Minister of Tourism & Cultural Affairs Dr. Memunatu Pratt Presented the team of Entertainers after series of engagements that led to the formation of Foundation for Art Culture & Entertainment ( FACE).

No other person but Legendary Music & Movie Star Jimmy Bangura AKA Jimmy B was appointed to serve as the President of the Entertainment Foundation that was setup by the government of Sierra Leone . Jimmy B and his team over the past one year have done the needful things to start the operation of the Foundation but they are yet to receive a single cent from the government ( I stand to be corrected) . Jimmy B further travelled to Nigeria and other places on visibility studies and capacity building in order to have better knowledge in administering the Entertainment Industry.

However, a cross session of top entertainers headed by Mackmuday on this past Friday the 24th July 2020 held another dialogue meeting on behalf of the Entertainment Industry with President Bio and First Lady Madam Fatima Bio at their State Lodge to map out the way forward for the country’s Entertainment Industry. Sahr Wahid who spoke on behalf of the delegation and the Entertainment sector highlighted meaningful points if implemented will see Sierra Leone at the pinnacle of Entertainment in Africa and the rest of the world .

In his respond , President Maada Bio said that his government will look into the things that Sahr Wahid highlighted for the growth of the entertainment sector. He acknowledged the talents Sierra Leone has as a nation and if the necessary modalities are put in place entertainers will benefit more from their God given talents . The President also deliberated on the negative effect of COVID 19 on Entertainment industry taking into consideration the ban on public gathering exceeding 100 people and assured all and sundry that his government will provide stimulus package for the Entertainment body . President Bio further asked for a proposal with costing and promised his government willingness in providing the funds needed for the betterment of the industry.

Jimmy Bangura’s led Foundation for Art Culture and Entertainmemt( FACE ) which has the backing of President Bio and Nelson Kargbo’s team which also has the backing of First Lady which one is legitimate to run the affairs of Salone Entertainment?

Watch out for part 2 for comprehensive analyses.

©️ Prezo Koroma’s Junction.

Previous articleThe Creators Of The First Locally Made Ventilators (Leone Ventilator)
Next articleEU & Ireland Launch “Team Europe” Initiative to Combat COVID-19 In Sierra Leone
