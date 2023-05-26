24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Jelly Bee’s New Single “I GBOYA” featuring Deeno Jay Surpasses 10,000 Streams on Audiomack

Jelly Bee is a rising star in the music industry. She was recently unveiled by Abangz Originals on May 13th, 2023. Since then, she has been making waves with her new single “I GBOYA.”

“I GBOYA” has been a huge success for Jelly Bee. It has surpassed 10,000 streams on Audiomack and is gaining popularity on all streaming platforms and on social media. The song has a catchy beat and fun lyrics that make it easy to dance along to.

With the success of “I GBOYA,” Jelly Bee is sure to have a bright future in the music industry. She has a unique sound and style that sets her apart from other artists. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!

Keep Streaming: https://onerpm.link/JellyBee-I-Gboya

