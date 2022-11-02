Ivorian Citizen Sent to 28 Days Imprisonment for Loitering

The Resident Magistrate of Mattru Jong Town, Bonthe District, His Worship Magistrate Momoh Lansana has sentenced Saidu Bokina, an Ivorian citizen to 28 days imprisonment for Loitering.

Accused Saidu Bokina was apprehended in Mattru Jong on the 26th of October 2022. Upon interrogation, it was discovered that he was unable to speak any local language or English, but French only.

In Court, he pleaded guilty after the charge was put to him in French but he failed to give any other information to the Court.

After pleading guilty, Magistrate Lansana sentenced him to 28 days at the Mattru Jong Correctional Centre, having considered the fact that he did not waste the court’s time. (The maximum term is one Month).

The following Court Orders were given: (a) That the Correctional Centre Authorities in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Police and the Sierra Leone Immigration verify the country of origin of the convict; (b) That the convict after serving his prison term be deported to his country of origin.

