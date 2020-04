I’ve received many calls that Hon. Leema has sent Police to arrest me for “incitement on social media”. I don’t believe it is true that this Govt will arrest me on flimsy grounds so kindly put your minds at rest. If otherwise, I will surely post here. I’m quite okay at my house

I've received many calls that Hon. Leema has sent Police to arrest me for "incitement on social media". I don't believe it is true that this Govt will arrest me on flimsy grounds so kindly put your minds at rest. If otherwise, I will surely post here. I'm quite okay at my house😊 — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) April 29, 2020