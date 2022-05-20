It’s a Success Story – 6-year-old Mary Sesay walks upright after successful spinal fusion surgery, no more Kyphosis!

Mary Sesay was born with a condition known as Kyphosis (hunchback), a spinal disorder in which an excessive curve of the spine results in an abnormal rounding of the upper back. This condition became unknown to her parents until the inception of an unfortunate incident that occurred three years ago which finally revealed the unknown.

In early 2020, when Mary was four years old, whilst playing with her mates, she fell from the veranda to the staircase causing a reaction from her dislocated spine. Mary was taken to the Bo Government Hospital where they spent weeks as the Doctor fought to rearrange her dislocated spine but the effort wasn’t fruitful so they referred her to the capital, Freetown where she was admitted to the Connaught Hospital for further medical examination.

After months at Connaught Hospital, her condition became life-threatening as she was unable to stand straight, walk or play as she normally should. The dislocated spine had agonized her life. Her condition became known to The Sick Pikin Project through Sierra Network Charity Foundation after they published the story of Mary on Sierra Network Salone through a reporter from AYV George Phillip Jambawai.

The Sick Pikin Project, together with the amazing support from Dr. Isatu Kakay-Diallo, Triple-A (Abraham A. Akempta) and Sierra Network Charity, had been working to get the 6-year-old back on her feet. After a series of engagements with donors, the Government of Sierra Leone, and weekly street fundraising campaigns for sick children in Sierra Leone, we were able to secure funding for the surgery of Mary Sesay in India.

After soliciting funds for her surgery in India, on March 10 2022, Mary and her mother departed Sierra Leone to India for her life-changing surgery. They spent two months in India and underwent successful surgery. Her spine was rearranged and restructured. Mary and her mother arrived safely in Freetown on the 10th of May 2022.

Thankfully, the young and beautiful girl can now walk upright without bending, run without pausing because of fear of pain, play joyously with her mates, and most importantly she will live a life free from stigma and can start to go to school with the hope of becoming a change-maker in Sierra Leone.

All thanks and appreciation to God Almighty, Dr. Isatu Kakay-Diallo, Triple-A (Abraham A. Akempta) Sierra Network Charity Foundation, Government of Sierra Leone, our numerous kind and supportive donors, and the hardworking doctors in India. One step at a time, we are saving the lives of sick children in Sierra Leone.

