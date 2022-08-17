20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
It is still raining; Freetonians please stay safe – Freetown City Council

By Sierra Network
It is still raining; Freetonians please stay safe. Although FCC’s flood mitigation activities this year were significantly reduced because of financial constraints, we are pleased that most of the areas we covered fared well during and after the torrential rains of the past 3 days as shown in the attached assessment.

Yesterday, together with the ward councillors and FCC staff, I visited Culvert and Kroo Bay communities where we did not conduct flood mitigation and where rivers overflowed during Sunday’s torrential rain. It was interesting to hear residents themselves explain that flooding was exacerbated by the effects of deforestation (silt running down from the hills) and the construction of properties in waterways. I continue to advocate for the protection of the WesternAreaPeninsula green belt and the implementation of an effective, environmentally sensitive Building Permit regime through devolution of that function to local councils.

#FreetownTheTreeTown continues with the replanting of 50,000 trees just completed and the planting of 100,000 new trees underway.

