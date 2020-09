I am HAPPY today but let me say that selectively issuing skewed White Papers without the simultaneous publishing of the actual Commission Of Inquiry Reports, is just criminal.

Such acts of criminality are what the NPRC Military junta maliciously did to blacken the image of the APC party and its members in the nineties; all contrary to the laid down dictate of Sierra Leone’s 1991 Constitution. Any such action is not only sad but it is also criminal.