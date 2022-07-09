Is the EU another political party in Sierra Leone? – Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism & Culture

Did you know?



The European Union 🇪🇺funded 🇸🇱Mabang bridge🌉 constructed over the Ribbi River is the longest bridge in Sierra Leone 🇸🇱.



It is built with double lanes and is 231 meters long and 10.8 metres wide. 🇪🇺



🇸🇱🤝🇪🇺#EUSalone #eustandswithsalone pic.twitter.com/6K30cjl7dh — EU in Sierra Leone (@EUinSierraLeone) June 16, 2022

Is the EU another political party in Sierra Leone. Why are they behaving as if they are in competition with government. EU has a sacred role to support governments worldwide but when that is undermined by discrediting efforts of government its call for concern #EuropeanUnion — MemunatuPratt( Minister of Tourism& Culture 🇸🇱) (@memunatupratt) July 9, 2022

What is the role of EU in supporting developing countries. Is it about claiming credit for what they have pledged to do as development partners or to compete with government as if they are political rivals . This the case in Sierra Leone. #EUsierraleone#EuropeanUnion