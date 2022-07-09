Is the EU another political party in Sierra Leone? – Memunatu Pratt Minister of Tourism & Culture

Is the EU another political party in Sierra Leone. Why are they behaving as if they are in competition with government. EU has a sacred role to support governments worldwide but when that is undermined by discrediting efforts of government its call for concern
What is the role of EU in supporting developing countries. Is it about claiming credit for what they have pledged to do as development partners or to compete with government as if they are political rivals . This the case in Sierra Leone. #EUsierraleone#EuropeanUnion