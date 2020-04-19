Is Sierra Leone Losing The Fight Against Coronavirus? As 112 Nurses Quarantined Together With Very Poor Condition

The Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Nurses’ Association has expressed outrage at the treatment of some of their members who have been “crammed inside the Ola During Children’s Hospital” in Freetown for between one and three days suspected of carrying the coronavirus.

Haurace Nyandemoh told me that up to 112 nurses had all been quarantined together at the facility which has now been closed to patients. He said two of that number had tested positive but had still not been removed from the place “with the risk of cross-infecting others”.

One of those in quarantine told me that they were struggling for water “with only raw food and charcoal given to us late yesterday to cook”. Another said that they’d all had to be sharing “the same toilet and bucket”. The president of the association, Elizabeth Lemoh has appealed for her colleagues to be moved to “a safer location and treated humanely while further tests are being done”.

Information minister Mohamed Rahman SWARRAY says the EOC was trying “to transition them to a more comfortable place today”. Meanwhile in Kenema in the east, a group of people deemed to have come into contact with the recent confirmed case have been quarantined inside a school. Some of them have also spoken to me about “very poor conditions with a shared toilet, no running water or electricity”.

If we can’t keep our doctors and nurses safe, how can they—and we—fight dangerous pathogens and keep us all alive?

Violations or lack of attention to human rights can have serious health consequences.

Overt or implicit discrimination in the delivery of health services – both within the health workforce and between health workers and service users – acts as a powerful barrier to health services, and contributes to poor quality care.

In order for our health workers to provide the necessary care during this outbreak and other possible emergencies, they must be equipped with the right information, resources and protection they and their clients deserve.

AMF