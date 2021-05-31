24 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 31, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

By Sierra Network
213
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

A Commentary By Ranger Several times The Calabash during its anonymous peregrinations across the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York

By Amin Kef-Ranger Recently, Social Media has been awash with the circulation of an...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges ECOWAS to Call for Consultations and Communications with all Stakeholders in Mali, Condemns Military Takeovers

Accra, Ghana, Sunday 30 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A Commentary By Ranger

Several times The Calabash during its anonymous peregrinations across the length and breadth has come across glaring blatant payment of bookings to traffic Police Officers operating their own tollgates.

On Friday morning, at around 10am at Shell by the new Leonco Filling Station, a Traffic Police Officer directed the Poda-Poda vehicle in which one of our reporters was in from Grafton. The reporter saw the apprentice take two five thousand Leones note from the money in his hand and gave the driver who followed the Traffic Police Officer that had stopped him to the nearby Police Station back of the SLRTC bus station.

After a while, the driver came back and told the apprentice that the Traffic Police Officer did not accept the ten thousand Leones. What he asked for was fifty thousand Leones, without which he will charge the driver to court. The fifty thousand Leones was paid.

Disgruntled passengers who obviously have seen this sort of encounter between commercial drivers and traffic police asked what the Drivers’ Union is doing to address this menace, which they the passengers bear the cost of in half way.

The driver said that they have no Union to defend them. The only Union they have is the one that daily collects money from them. He said when Traffic Police Officers demand if they fail to comply they take them to the Station and the arresting officer is not the one who prosecutes in court.

Asked if they do not hire the services of a lawyer to defend them, the driver said they live from hand to mouth to be able to afford such a luxury.

Police corruption is a form of Police Misconduct in which law enforcement officers break their political contract and abuse their power for personal gains. This type of corruption may involve one or a group of officers.

Briefly, while this daily daylight criminal enterprise by the Traffic Police Officers on the streets and their bosses at the stations benefit them it has seriously undermined the credibility of the leadership of the country’s so-called ‘Force for Good’.

It has also seriously dented President Bio and the ACC’s avowed fight against corruption big and small.

More on this issue…

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleAs Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

A Commentary By Ranger Several times The Calabash during its anonymous peregrinations across the...
Read more
Blog

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger Recently, Social Media has been awash with the circulation of an article published by the Africanist...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges ECOWAS to Call for Consultations and Communications with all Stakeholders in Mali, Condemns Military Takeovers

Sierra Network - 0
Accra, Ghana, Sunday 30 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for consultations and communications with stakeholders...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Postgraduate Colleges of Health Specialties and Induction of Foundation Fellows, Receives Honorary Fellow of the Council

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown International Conference Center, Aberdeen, Saturday 29 May 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the inauguration...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Operational Plans for the ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ Campaign, Commemorates International Menstrual Hygiene Day

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown City Council Auditorium, Friday 28 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Operational Plan for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger Recently, Social Media has been awash with the circulation of an article published by the Africanist...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Operational Plans for the ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ Campaign, Commemorates International Menstrual Hygiene Day

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Freetown City Council Auditorium, Friday 28 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Operational Plan for...
Read more

African Union Recognises Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio as Champion of Sanitation and Hygiene, Praises Her Hands Off Our Girls Campaign

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/b9XDUHs3pBI State House, Freetown, Thursday 27 May 2021 - The African Ministers' Council on Water, AMCOW, has...
Read more

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on the 24th May, 2021, Statistics...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC...

Sierra Network - 0