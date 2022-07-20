20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Iranian Ambassador Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Recounts Efforts at Improving Relations Between the Countries

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akbar Khosravi Nejad, bids farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, saying that his four years of serving in the country have been some of his happiest.

“I am happy to have been posted to Sierra Leone as an ambassador and at a time when the relationship between the two countries was almost static. Now we have a very dynamic and active relationship. The positive change in relations happened because of your good policies as President,” he said.

He added that during the course of his service he was able to showcase Sierra Leone’s agricultural potential and opportunities in the mining sector to Iranian investors, some of them were already materialising.

He disclosed that starting September this year Iran’s Abusina Nursing School would start accepting students, adding that that action was in line with President Bio’s educational and health policies.

“I hope it would help improve the level of education and health in Sierra Leone,” he said and ended by thanking the President, his government and the people of Sierra Leone for the warm hospitality he enjoyed during his stay.

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio thanked the ambassador for growing and maintaining the relationship between the two countries and for improving the areas of cooperation during his tenure.

He said he was happy to know that there had been some progress during his tenure, which aligned with his human capital development initiative, noting that he hoped his successor would continue in that great direction.

“Go with fond memories and keep in mind that you are always welcome to Sierra Leone. I wish you good luck in your next assignment,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

