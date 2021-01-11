INVITATION TO PRESS CONFERENCE – ACC On INTERVENTIONS Into The 2019 Audit Report – Ministry Of Information On The Implementation Of White Paper Recommendations

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

FREETOWN

8th January, 2021

INVITATION TO PRESS CONFERENCE

SUBJECT: UPDATE ON ACC’S INTERVENTIONS INTO THE AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT 2019 AND THE COVID-19 AUDIT REPORT

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) invites the media to a Press Conference to update them on the

the Commission’s interventions into the 2019 Auditor General’s Report and the COVID-19 Audit Report 2020 by the Audit Service Sierra Leone.

VENUE: Cathedral Hall, 3 Gloucester Street, Freetown

DATE: Tuesday 12th January, 2021

TIME: 10:00 AM

In light of the above, and mindful of the Government’s guidelines relating to the prevention of the COVID-19, the Commission is kindly requesting the presence of ONLY Eighty (80) representatives from media houses to the event. This will be determined on a first-come-first-serve basis. As a result, only ONE representative is required from each media house.

Only those with face masks will be allowed into the Hall.

The event will also be broadcast LIVE on AYV TV and SLBC TV.

There will be a question-and-answer session.

INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING

The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is inviting media practitioners to a press briefing on Tuesday 12 January 2021 at the MIC’s conference hall at 11a.m.

Topic: Update on the implementation of White Paper recommendations

Please note that only 20 media institutions will be accommodated on a first come, first serve basis due to COVID-19 measures.

