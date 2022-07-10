INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM: BOMBSHELL REVELATION WITH SIGNED POLICE ATTENDANCE RECORDS!!

COPPP Leaders Tamba Sandi, Dennis Bright, Karamoh Kabba, Etc. Etc. stand accused of Double Standards!

By Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR of Awareness Times Newspaper.

Leaders of the Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP) have been accused by various credible senior police officers of practising “double standards” following the revelation that they held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police Ambrose Sovula last week Thursday June 30th 2022 at Police Headquarters and in which they all agreed that it was good to not hold any street demonstration on Monday 4th July 2022.

It has emerged that the said meeting was called by the Police hierarchy following a signed letter from Madam Femi Claudius Cole, the Leader of COPPP and in which she requested for Police clearance to stage a Multiple Political Parties political street demonstration on Monday 4th July 2022. That letter was dated June 23rd 2022.

On June 27th 2022, the Sierra Leone Police invited COPPP’s Madam Femi Claudius Cole to go to Police Headquarters and hold a dialogue on her request. Claudius Cole did not show up but she sent Dr. Dennis Bright of the NGC and other COPPP members like Tamba Sandi of the C4C and Karamoh Kabba of the vacated APC erstwhile Ernest Koroma Executive, to represent COPPP.

At that meeting, the Minutes which have been examined by this press, show that it was unanimously agreed by ALL the present political parties of COPPP (including the Secretary General of Femi Claudius Cole’s Unity Party who was present) that given the prevailing circumstances at the time, they should postpone the requested date for their street demonstration from the requested Monday 4th July to a future date that would be agreed upon between political parties and the Police IG.

Despite that agreement with the Police hierarchy, the COPPP Leaders went on to tacitly encourage Femi Claudius Cole to now organise a street protest for the exact same date of Monday 4th July 2022 but this time under a shadowy and non-existent entity termed as “National Women’s Wing of Sierra Leone” or NWWSL.

Simultaneous with the social media announcement of the planned NWWSL protest was a threat shared all over social media threatening to burn down any vehicle and burning to death the occupants they found inside any vehicle that dared to come out on the streets that Monday 4th July 2022.

When the Police proactively arrested Femi Claudius Cole on 3rd July 2022, the leaders of COPPP failed to act with the equity expected of them but publicly pretended as if they never had held such a meeting with such discussions and agreements with the Police last week Thursday June 30th.

Please see Pages 6 and 7 of today’s edition of Awareness Times Newspaper for the letters exchanged. Also on Page 7, we have published the part of the actual Attendance Record of the political party leaders that day – as filled out in their own handwritings with their signatures.

“They knew what they had agreed with the Police Inspector General but yet they still misled vulnerable Women to come out on the streets. That is double standards!” said a senior police officer.

All efforts to get the above listed politicians to speak on the June 30th meeting they held with Inspector General of Police Ambrose Sovula and the Police Leadership last week Thursday, have been futile so far.

Here are the names of the Leaders of various political parties who agreed with the Police that it was not feasible to hold a street demonstration on Monday 4th July 2022:

Moseray A. Bangura – National Secretary General of Femi Claudius Cole’s Unity Party. Bami Thomas – National Secretary General of Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray’s Alliance Democratic Party. Gibril Thullah – National Chairman of Musa Tarawallie’s Citizens Democratic Party. Tamba Sandi – National Chairman of former VP Samsumana’s former C4C Party. Tony B.H. Songa – National Chairman of Charles Margai’s PMDC . Dr. Dennis Bright – National Chairman of Dr. Yumkella’s NGC. Susan Williams representing NPD party. Isata Dohra Bangura – Secretary General, PMDC.

9. Karamoh Kabba – the vacated Deputy Organising Secretary of the erstwhile Ernest Bai Koroma executives of the main opposition All Peoples Congress.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Awareness Times Newspaper continues to stand ready to publish the side of all the afore-mentioned political party leaders – we want them to explain why they never told the public about their attendance at such a peaceful and amicable meeting last week Thursday at Police Headquarters.

This newspaper believes that we should condemn Police Brutality but let us never lose sight of why we have to also work with the Police to keep our people and our streets safe and sound.

Most of all, we believe that at this pivotal point in our Nation’s life, we need HONEST Leaders. We need SINCERE Leaders. We need Leaders who LOVE their people enough to be HONEST with them.

©️ Awareness Times Newspaper

Friday July 8th 2022 – FEEL FREE TO SHARE WITH THE LETTERS AND LAST WEEK THURSDAY’S SIGNED ATTENDANCE RECORDS.