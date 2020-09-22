20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, Port Loko District

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Investigation of Suspected African Swine Fever in Rogeberay Village, Masimera Chiefdom, PortLoko District.
_____________

Following reports of suspected ASF in Rogeberay Community, the Directorate of Health Security and Emergencies in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT) consisted of multidisciplinary experts from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Ministry of Arguculture and Forestry and Lab Scientists from the Teko National Animal Laboratory Center to investigate the said issue of suspected African Swine Fever(ASF).

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease which can mostly affect pigs and animals in the wild.

It can transfer from pig to pig and can kill them if early preventive actions are not taken.

The disaese does not pose treath to humans, but however poses threath to the population of pigs and the livelihood of farmers.

One might want to ask why Ministry of Health in the issue of ASF.

Well, the concept of one health has merged the issues of animal and human health as we cannot be sure of human health without taking informed actions to address animal health.

In as much as the investigation is still ongoing and there are no confirmed cases of ASF in the country at the moment, we are Promoting that people should not eat dead pigs or animals found to be dead.

If you suspect any signs and symptoms of ASF in your pigs or unwellness, seek the services of your Animal Health Worker or call 117.

