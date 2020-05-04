23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP

By Sierra Network
Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP

SIERRA LEONE POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA...
Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public...
I am very healthy and determined as ever to fight this Corona pandemic – President Bio

After my fifteen-day self-isolation period, all tests for #coronavirus are negative. I am very healthy and determined...
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN

Following cyber-related intelligence reports received at various times, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) Friday 1st May, 2020, went to the residence of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, at Cockle Bay, with the intention to arrest and investigate her for Incitement and Subversion.

The team of detectives arrived at her residence at 07:15 hours of the same day but were deliberately denied access to the premises by Dr. Blyden, until 15:30 hours.

After the detectives finally gained entrance into the said premises, a search warrant was executed which led to three phones and three laptop computers retieved from her for examination and analysis.

She (Dr. Blyden) was also taken into custody at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and still being detained, helping the Police with the investigation.

The public will be updated of development as the investigation progresses.

Media and Public Relations Unit, Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown.
022-229-902 (landline).
Dated : 4th May, 2020.

Previous articleHealthcare professionals deserve our love!!
