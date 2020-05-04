Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP

SIERRA LEONE POLICE

INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN

Following cyber-related intelligence reports received at various times, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) Friday 1st May, 2020, went to the residence of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, at Cockle Bay, with the intention to arrest and investigate her for Incitement and Subversion.

The team of detectives arrived at her residence at 07:15 hours of the same day but were deliberately denied access to the premises by Dr. Blyden, until 15:30 hours.

After the detectives finally gained entrance into the said premises, a search warrant was executed which led to three phones and three laptop computers retieved from her for examination and analysis.

She (Dr. Blyden) was also taken into custody at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and still being detained, helping the Police with the investigation.

The public will be updated of development as the investigation progresses.

Media and Public Relations Unit, Police Headquarters, George Street, Freetown.

022-229-902 (landline).

Dated : 4th May, 2020.