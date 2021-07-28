Internal Affairs Minister & IG Of Police Host Delegates Of The Ministry Of Interior- United Arab Emirates

The Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior United Arab Emirates, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi has informed the Minister of Internal Affairs Honorable David Panda-Noah and the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) Dr. Ambrose Michael Sovula on their shared International Policing priorities through the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

He made this disclosure during his visit to the Minister of Internal Affairs Honorable David Panda-Noah in the conference room of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Gloucester Street in Freetown. The meeting addressed security related issues including the safe city project in Freetown and for law enforcement agencies or bodies to use the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to detect crimes and criminals, identify prevention opportunities and to protect victims of crime from exploitation and victimization among others across the globe.

Dr. Al Raise who is the brain behind the use of technology in policing has been at the forefront of the UAE’s commitment to INTERPOL’s priorities. He said Sierra Leone and the United Arab Emirates have long collaborated in several domains, while Sierra Leone has frequently been a key partner to INTERPOL in regional policing operations. Adding that in this age of unusual information exchange, police the world over are increasingly facing challenges in discharging their duties, as 55 percent of the world’s population are having internet access and criminals are increasingly going after data as a means to make money. Adding that they will continue to work together until they triumph over crime, terrorism and human trafficking.

Moreover, Dr. Nasser Al Raisi mentioned that gathering best practices within an international model the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) provides a neutral well-connected platform criminal data.