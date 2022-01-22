Internal Affairs Minister Commissions 22 Brand New Vehicles For Sierra Leone Correctional Service (SLCS)

As a way to capacitate the operations of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service, (SLCS), the Minister of Internal Affairs David Panda-Noah has on Wednesday 19th January 2022 commissioned, on behalf of His Excellency the President Brig. Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, twenty-two brand new operational and utility vehicles, acquired by the government of Sierra Leone, to the SLCS, in a short meeting held at their New England Ville office

This according to the Deputy Director-General of the *SLCS* Mr Ahmed Turay in his welcome address, was an initiative by the management, due to the numerous challenges faced by the *SLCS over the years to commute inmates to court for proceedings in most of the Correctional Centres across the Country. Mr Turay on behalf of the *SLCS* thanked and acknowledged the government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Internal Affairs for fulfilling their promise with such a laudable development to enhance safety and security in the Service.

The Director-General of the *SLCS* Mr Joseph Lamboi in his statement said he was overwhelmed with government boost in the form of operational and utility Vehicles, taking into cognizance the numerous challenges especially in the area of transportation which has for a very long time been limiting their operations in the service. According to him, the government of Sierra Leone has significantly contributed to the development of the Correctional Service, adding that he was grateful, and appreciated the government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs for adhering to their most anticipated need, and assured that the vehicles will be used for the intended purposes. He said the much-needed support has added much value to the *SLCS* and will indeed enable them to carry out their roles and responsibilities

Commissioning the vehicles, the Internal Affairs Minister and an oversight Head of the SLCS David Panda-Noah reminded the meeting about the government manifesto/contract with the people of Sierra Leone by His Excellency Brig. Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, that the New Direction would seek to build trust between the citizenry and security forces, and also build on the progressive reforms of the security sector, that commenced after the end of the war with a focus on professionalization, de-politicisation and equipping of all forces and agencies for effective service delivery. He reiterated, that they would

Specifically, take immediate steps to decongest the Correctional Centres and institute reforms in the areas of pre-trial, detention, prison management and sentencing.



Panda-Noah said that the government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs is fully committed to the transformation of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service.



According to him, the numerous challenges faced by the SLCS prompted His Excellency in 2020 to order a Managerial Assessment Review of the institution.



He asserted that it was clear from the resulting report that across all Correctional Centers there was an acute shortage of vehicles, for example, to carry inmates to and from court, transfer. vehicles for Officers, vehicles for the day to day running of the institution, Water Bowsers, Ambulance for Inmates and Personnel among others..



He furthered that the commissioning was a massive milestone for the security sector, adding that the government of Sierra Leone has provided twenty-two vehicles for the SLCS to make the workload easier for the officers.



Today we are glad that the call for Inadequate security vehicles to facilitate the movement of Inmates and Officers has been tackled by the government of President Bio, we also thanked the government for the immense support and commitment to SLCS. *Panda-Noah said