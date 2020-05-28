22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone condemns all forms of Violence and Hate Messages

By Sierra Network
227
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone condemns all forms of Violence and Hate Messages

State House, Freetown, Thursday 28 May 2020 - Representatives of the Inter Religious Council of #SierraLeone have held a...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio On the State Opening of the 3rd Session of the 5th Parliament of the...

Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, GCRSL,President of The Republic and Commander-In-Chief of...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Thursday 28 May 2020 – Representatives of the Inter Religious Council of #SierraLeone have held a meeting with His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House where they condemned #hatemessages and all forms of violence in the country.

Minister of Social Welfare, Madam Baindu Dassama Kamara, thanked the religious leaders for honouring the invitation. She also commended them for adhering to government’s measures in the fight against the #Coronavirus#COVID19, and encouraged them to continue praying for the country to overcome the virus.

President of the Inter Religious Council, Sheik Abu Bakar Conteh, thanked the government for its untiring effort in the fight against the virus, saying that that commitment was to ensure a country that’s COVID-19 free and to reopen doors for economic development.

“We wish to reiterate our role as moral guarantors of the peace in Sierra Leone. In the wake of a violent uprising in some parts of the country, coupled with #hatespeeches, incitements and misinformation by some unpatriotic Sierra Leoneans, we issued a press statement condemning in no certain terms such incidents and indiscipline which were becoming disturbing and unbearable.

“We further appealed to the government to continue carrying out her responsibility of ensuring that her citizens live in peace and tranquillity by upholding the Constitution of Sierra Leone, promoting unity, peace and justice throughout the country,” he said.

He again mentioned that they were meeting to appeal to government to consider reviewing the sanction on the closure of Churches and Mosques, so as to help them overcome the great challenge of meeting their people and for ease of sensitization and education.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio commended the religious leaders for their support to government in the COVID-19 response, adding that the fight required collective efforts. He also emphasized the use of face masks, saying that despite its inconveniences, it had proven to be an effective way of stopping the spread of the virus.

He noted that his government had always condemned all forms of violence because it was not in the interest of the nation. He also commended the religious leaders for standing against violence, adding that as moral guarantors they had an obligation to ensure that the country was safe and peaceful.

President Bio added that the meeting was part of his government’s efforts to be inclusive and to also discuss ways they could continue to worship in religious centres while taking into consideration all the COVID-19 and other health guidelines.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

Previous articleFor Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone condemns all forms of Violence and Hate Messages

State House, Freetown, Thursday 28 May 2020 - Representatives of the Inter Religious Council of #SierraLeone have held a...
Read more
Blog

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

Sierra Network - 0
The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted that all the 4 houses...
Read more
News

Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio On the State Opening of the 3rd Session of the 5th Parliament of the...

Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, GCRSL,President of The Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 30 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 64 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

The Goodies From President Bio’s Address At The State Opening Of Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio On the State Opening of the 3rd Session of the 5th Parliament of the...

News Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Address delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, GCRSL,President of The Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone...
Read more

The Goodies From President Bio’s Address At The State Opening Of Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra...
Read more

ACC HANDS OVER RECOVERED STOLEN GOVERNMENT-OWNED TOYOTA LAND CRUISER JEEP TO MINISTER OF TRANSPORT

News Sierra Network - 0
The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kaifala Esq, has on Tuesday 26th May 2020, handed over to the Minister...
Read more

IMF stands with the Government Of Sierra Leone to Protect the Economy and People’s Health & Well-being

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I had an excellent conversation with @PresidentBio to discuss how the @IMFNews can fully support #SierraLeone through the pandemic. We stand with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To...

Sierra Network - 0