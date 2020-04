Inter-District Partial Lockdown And Curfew (9pm-6am) Extended Till Further Notice

PARTIAL LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

THIS IS TO NOTIFY THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE INTER-DISTRICT PARTIAL LOCKDOWN AND CURFEW (9PM-6AM.) DUE TO LAPSE ON SATURDAY 25TH APRIL 2020, HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE.

EFFECTIVE SUNDAY 26 APRIL 2020, THE ELECTRONIC PASS (E-PASS) SYSTEM SHALL APPLY.

PERSONS CONVEYING ESSENTIAL GOODS AND SERVICES SHALL APPLY ONLINE.

FURTHER DETATILS SOON.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL +232-76,622-914; 76-602-460

-END

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

24th April 2020