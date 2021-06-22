24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Integrated and Resilient Urban Mobility Project is in Progress – Transport & Aviation Ministry Reveals

By Sierra Network
231
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Amin Kef-Ranger

The Ministry of Transport and Aviation has, on the 18th June 2021, disclosed that the Integrated and Resilient Urban Mobility Project (IRUMP), which is a $50 million grant from the World Bank with $2 million counterpart funding from the Government of Sierra Leone, is currently underway in the West and East corridors of Freetown.

From what this medium understood, initially it was a $20 million loan but because of President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction Government’s financial prudence, the World Bank doubled the money and turned it into a grant.

The project duration, it was intimated, is 5 years (October 2019 – June 2024) and the area of intervention of the project is Freetown.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, the objective of the said project is to improve access to public transport, improve road safety, address climate resilience and enhance institutional and human capacity.

He further stated that the procurement of buses by Government is at advanced stage while the Ministry of Transport and Aviation is in partnership with private entities to invest in public transportation.

Based on what was learnt the project entails the construction of pedestrian overpasses at Jui, Shell, Wilberforce and Lumley. Currently contractors are working on the designs and construction will start this year.

Plans to install traffic lights, hybrid street lights and guardrails, it was understood, are also at advanced stage and the procurement process is well advanced.

The Ministry disclosed that the construction of market and terminal at Lumley is in progress as the land has been acquired after lengthy negotiations with the land owner. Bidding has closed and evaluation of bids is ongoing.

It was additionally stated that the project is also helping to build human capital and institutional capacity as contractors and site workers are empowered with skills and also trained on gender based violence awareness.

As of 17th June, 2021, Le 7,650,000,000 has been disbursed as compensation to affected people.

Total number of project affected persons compensated as at June 2021 is 153 (53.5%)
The Transport and Aviation Ministry concluded by revealing that the money budgeted for compensation is $2million.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 63 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Delivers on Promise to Leone Stars, Assures of His Continued Support
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

Government Disburse Second Trench Of Grant-In-Aid For Students Studying In China

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

NRM Blasts APC Old Guards Over Dictatorship & Prolonged Stay

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwsmdCB-PH8 By Amin Kef-Ranger During a Press Conference held on the 16th June, 2021...
Read more
Blog

United State Government Has Today LIFTED The 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN On Sierra Leone Government Officials – Prof. David Francis

Sierra Network - 0
Ag. Secretary of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, of the US Govt has Today LIFTED the 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN on officials of...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 89 New Confirmed Cases, 2 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd June 202189 New Cases5052 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Payment Of Stipends/Allowances To Students In The Russian Federation And Pakistan

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Government Disburse Second Trench Of Grant-In-Aid For Students Studying In China

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

NRM Blasts APC Old Guards Over Dictatorship & Prolonged Stay

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwsmdCB-PH8 By Amin Kef-Ranger During a Press Conference held on the 16th June, 2021...
Read more

United State Government Has Today LIFTED The 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN On Sierra Leone Government Officials – Prof. David Francis

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ag. Secretary of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, of the US Govt has Today LIFTED the 2017 B1/B2 VISA BAN on officials of...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Payment Of Stipends/Allowances To Students In The Russian Federation And Pakistan

Sierra Network - 0