19.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

INMATES DINE AND MERRY ON CHRISTMAS DAY

By Sierra Network
524
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

It is traditional for inmates to be provided with a special diet every Christmas Day.

This means they will not feel left out of the aura of merriment that accompanies Christmas, according to the Director-General of the SLCS- Mr Joseph Lamboi.

There are 21 Correctional Centres around the country, and all of them have dished ‘special diet’ to every inmate.

Some Centres even organized sporting events and created room for fun. This is in a bid to enliven the inmates’ mood.

Lifebehindbarsisnotendoflife

See random photos taken from some of our Correctional Centres

©️ Outreach Unit SLCS

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 47 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

INMATES DINE AND MERRY ON CHRISTMAS DAY

It is traditional for inmates to be provided with a special diet every Christmas Day. This means they will not...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 47 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0