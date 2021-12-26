INMATES DINE AND MERRY ON CHRISTMAS DAY

It is traditional for inmates to be provided with a special diet every Christmas Day.

This means they will not feel left out of the aura of merriment that accompanies Christmas, according to the Director-General of the SLCS- Mr Joseph Lamboi.





There are 21 Correctional Centres around the country, and all of them have dished ‘special diet’ to every inmate.

Some Centres even organized sporting events and created room for fun. This is in a bid to enliven the inmates’ mood.

See random photos taken from some of our Correctional Centres





