37 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Information Ministry Concludes Multi Stakeholder Validation Of Cyber Security Strategy/Policy

By Sierra Network
107
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update5th February 202131 New Cases3759 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC COMMISSIONER FRANCIS BEN KAIFALA ESQ., ELECTED TO THE AFRICAN UNION ADVISORY BOARD ON CORRUPTION

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/0075th February, 2021
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mines Minister Commission 1st Gold Processing Plant in the Country

The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabbah, on the 3rd February 2021 launched the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By: Bampia James Bundu
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

The Ministry of Information and Communications has concluded a one-day validation workshop on the Cyber Security Strategy and Policy at the Radission Blue Hotel Conference Hall in Freetown on Thursday, 4th February 2021.

In attendance were eminent personalities from the telecommunications sector, civil society, banks, etc.

Giving an overview of the validation workshop the Acting Director of Communications in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mohamed M. Jalloh, explained that the objective was to bring together stakeholders to share their feedback on the latest draft of the National Cyber Security Strategy and to discuss next steps with regards its implementation.

He said the workshop would look at early warning, detection, reaction while crisis management would be assessed, developed and implemented to provide a proactive readiness in dealing with threats towards Sierra Leone’s critical infrastructures.

He commended the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for providing the funds, adding that the workshop was a follow-up to the series of similar events held in 2019/2020.

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Alistair White, commended the leadership of the Ministry of Information and Communications for the proactive step in ensuring that the Strategy is developed.

He described the strategy as an important issue for the protection of individuals, organizations and governments in the increasingly digital world.

Mr. White said it was an opportunity for him to be part of review of the latest draft of the Strategy and to discuss how it will be implemented.

The Director General of NATCOM, Daniel Kaitibie, said that as a regulator they welcome the Strategy more so when they are about to be transformed.

He assured his audience of their continued commitment towards ensuring that the Strategy becomes a reality.

Previous articleFor the 1st Time Gold Bullions Produced in Sierra Leone
Next articleSierra Leone Maintains Lowest Pump Prices In Sub-Region Despite Slight Increase
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update5th February 202131 New Cases3759 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
News

ACC COMMISSIONER FRANCIS BEN KAIFALA ESQ., ELECTED TO THE AFRICAN UNION ADVISORY BOARD ON CORRUPTION

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/0075th February, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Mines Minister Commission 1st Gold Processing Plant in the Country

Sierra Network - 0
The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabbah, on the 3rd February 2021 launched the Komahun Gold Processing Plant, in...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Maintains Lowest Pump Prices In Sub-Region Despite Slight Increase

Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA),...
Read more
Blog

Information Ministry Concludes Multi Stakeholder Validation Of Cyber Security Strategy/Policy

Sierra Network - 0
By: Bampia James BunduStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Ministry of Information and Communications has concluded a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Blog Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update5th February 202131 New Cases3759 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Mines Minister Commission 1st Gold Processing Plant in the Country

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabbah, on the 3rd February 2021 launched the Komahun Gold Processing Plant, in...
Read more

Sierra Leone Maintains Lowest Pump Prices In Sub-Region Despite Slight Increase

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By: Finda Judith NgaujahStrategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications The Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA),...
Read more

For the 1st Time Gold Bullions Produced in Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Wongor Investment and Mining Corporation, or simply called Wongor Mining, has launched its state-of-the-art gold processing plant in Nimikoro, Kono District, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0