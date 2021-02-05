Information Ministry Concludes Multi Stakeholder Validation Of Cyber Security Strategy/Policy

By: Bampia James Bundu

Strategic Communications Unit,

Ministry of Information and Communications

The Ministry of Information and Communications has concluded a one-day validation workshop on the Cyber Security Strategy and Policy at the Radission Blue Hotel Conference Hall in Freetown on Thursday, 4th February 2021.

In attendance were eminent personalities from the telecommunications sector, civil society, banks, etc.

Giving an overview of the validation workshop the Acting Director of Communications in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mohamed M. Jalloh, explained that the objective was to bring together stakeholders to share their feedback on the latest draft of the National Cyber Security Strategy and to discuss next steps with regards its implementation.

He said the workshop would look at early warning, detection, reaction while crisis management would be assessed, developed and implemented to provide a proactive readiness in dealing with threats towards Sierra Leone’s critical infrastructures.

He commended the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for providing the funds, adding that the workshop was a follow-up to the series of similar events held in 2019/2020.

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Alistair White, commended the leadership of the Ministry of Information and Communications for the proactive step in ensuring that the Strategy is developed.

He described the strategy as an important issue for the protection of individuals, organizations and governments in the increasingly digital world.

Mr. White said it was an opportunity for him to be part of review of the latest draft of the Strategy and to discuss how it will be implemented.

The Director General of NATCOM, Daniel Kaitibie, said that as a regulator they welcome the Strategy more so when they are about to be transformed.

He assured his audience of their continued commitment towards ensuring that the Strategy becomes a reality.