25.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, September 27, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Information Ministry And SALCAB Inspect National Fibre Backbone Phase 2 Project In Moyamba

By Sierra Network
60
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Information Ministry And SALCAB Inspect National Fibre Backbone Phase 2 Project In Moyamba

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Ministry...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th September 20209 Cases2208 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th September 202011 Cases2199 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Sierra Leone Cable Network (SALCAB) have inspected the National Fibre Backbone Phase 2 Project in Moyamba.

The second phase of the project which is expected to be completed in two years is being funded by the Chinese Government through a $30million loan for the provision of sustainable digital technology in the country.

The Government of President Julius Maada Bio is poised to strengthen ICT (Information Communication Technology) as a way of helping the country’s GDP growth through technology.

The 30 million dollar project contracted to Huwai Technologies seeks to complete the fibre backbone connection in all the initial 14 districts in the country.

The fibre backbone installation when completed will help generate significant revenue for the country and improve its gross domestic product.

The Acting Director of Communications in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mohamed M. Jalloh, said that inspection of the various project sites in Moyamba was to assess how far the company had gone with and their level of commitment towards the project.

He noted that as a
Ministry it is important for them to put the contractors on their toes for them to do the job within the stipulated timeframe and the required quality.

Director Jalloh continued that for Sierra Leone to benefit from broadband technology there is need for the backbone to be connected to enable speed and effectiveness of the country’s internet system.

The broadband technology, he explained, will create more jobs for young people and ensure that business and other activities are carried out faster through the Internet.

The Board Chairman of SALCAB, Sorie Fofana, commended HUWAI Technologies for working hard to actualize the wish of the President in making Sierra Leone a digitally connected country.

He said that the inspection was to help the Ministry and SALCAB get first hand information on the progress of the project and ensure that quality work is done.

The Director General of SALCAB, Ishmael Kebbay said they were pleased to work with the Ministry in ensuring quality work done on Phase Two of the fibre project, noting that it will also address lapses identified in Phase One of the project.

He furthered that connection of the fibre backbone will help the country’s economic growth.

The Project Manager, HUWAI Technologies, Nana Yaw Amoako, commended the Ministry and SALCAB for visiting their project sites, saying they have started the civil work of the project which he described as the most important and difficult part of the project.

He said that once the civil work is finished they will start installation of other equipment and blow the fibre cables inside the High Defination Power pipes that will run the fibre from one point to the other with steady and sustainable internet.

He assured the Ministry and SALCAB of their commitment to completing the project at the stipulated time.

14 of the 16 districts in the country will be connected with fibre once the second phase of the project is completed.

This means the country will boast of 4G network that will benefit every Sierra Leonean in one way or the other.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Information Ministry And SALCAB Inspect National Fibre Backbone Phase 2 Project In Moyamba

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Ministry...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update26th September 20209 Cases2208 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 12 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th September 202011 Cases2199 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

FIRST LADY RECEIVES DONATION OF $1.5 MILLION WORTH OF MEDICAL ITEMS

Sierra Network - 0
Representatives of Rev. Sung Kim of Paul Grace Mission and Mr. Yoo Jae Lying of Mirae Ansan Cooperation in south Korea has...
Read more
Blog

Offer Of Scholarship By The Government Of The Kingdom Of Morocco For 2020/2021 Academic Year

Sierra Network - 0
The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education announces new scholarship opportunities for Sierra Leonean students seeking to pursue international studies on various...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

FIRST LADY RECEIVES DONATION OF $1.5 MILLION WORTH OF MEDICAL ITEMS

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Representatives of Rev. Sung Kim of Paul Grace Mission and Mr. Yoo Jae Lying of Mirae Ansan Cooperation in south Korea has...
Read more

Offer Of Scholarship By The Government Of The Kingdom Of Morocco For 2020/2021 Academic Year

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education announces new scholarship opportunities for Sierra Leonean students seeking to pursue international studies on various...
Read more

MESSAGE TO FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS ABOUT THE WHITE PAPER BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

Blog Sierra Network - 0
BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE ( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL) 1.FIRST I WANT TO USE THIS...
Read more

White Paper On The Report Of The Hon. Sir Justice Biobelle Georgewill

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE REPORT
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0