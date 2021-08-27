INFORMATION MINISTER RESOLVES SIERRATEL IMPASSE

BY: Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit MIC.

What has been a long week of wrangling and war of words between the Union of Postal and Telecommunications employees and the Management of Sierratel, has been amicably resolved by the Minister of Information and Communications Honourable Mohamed Rahman Swaray today Thursday 26th August 2021 at the Wallace Johnson Street headquarters of Sierratel.

At a meeting held yesterday Wednesday, August 25, at the Ministry of Information and Communications where both parties presented their concerns, the Honourable Minister promised to visit the Sierratel office to mediate between the parties and resolve the issues, and he duly obliged today Thursday, August 26.

In a frank and open discussion but very fruitful, the timely intervention of the Honourable Minister saved the day and prompted the swift payment of the two months outstanding salaries (June/July) by the Management of Sierratel to affected staff. Other issues like leave allowance were also addressed, and a commitment to pay 70% of the backlog for 2020 has been made.

The workers were also keen on the working environment such as improved; sanitation, obsolete technology and uniforms for staff and made a case for it to be addressed, which Management has promised solidly to improve.

Minister Swaray admonished the Management of Sierratel to build a solid working relationship with the employees. He reaffirmed the commitment of His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio who is a champion of Human Capital Development to the welfare of all Sierra Leoneans and urged the Management of Sierratel to work in that direction in ensuring that the welfare of the staff is improved for effective service delivery.

The Minister was accompanied by his Deputy Mr Solomon Jamiru and representatives of the National Commission for Privatization.

INFORMATION MINISTER INTERVENES IN SIERRATEL IMBROGLIO

By: Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit, MIC.

As part of his supervisory role, the Minister of Information and Communications Honourable Mohamed Rahman Swaray has intervened in the Sierratel conundrum. The Minister brought together the Managing Director of Sierratel Mr Prince Bio and the Secretary-General of the Sierra Leone Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees Mr Edward Y. Kamara at the Ministry of Information and Communications Youyi Building today, Wednesday 25th August 2021 to discuss issues that led to the 21 days ultimatum issued by the above mentioned Union.

It could be recalled that the Sierra Leone Union of Postal and Telecommunications employees had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the management of Sierratel to resolve their concerns or they will embark on industrial action.

Amongst their concerns are but are not limited to non-payment of allowances, 2 months salary backlog and others. The Union wants these issues to be resolved within the 21 days time frame.

The Managing Director of Sierratel on his part highlighted series of challenges which according to him are sometimes emanating from the staff themselves.

The Secretary-General of the Union Mr Edward Kamara denied all claims and urged the Managing Director to address their concerns.

After listening to both parties, Minister Swarray encouraged both parties to simmer down and promised to resolve the Union’s concerns. The Minister has arranged another final meeting tomorrow Thursday 26th August 2021 that should include the junior staff of Sierratel to find a lasting solution to their problems.