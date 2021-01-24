25.6 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Information Minister Launches Fibre Blowing In Daru, Kailahun District

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Credit:
Strategic Communications Unit
Ministry of Information and Communications

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, on Friday, 22nd January 2021, launched the fibre blowing in Daru town for digital connectivity in Kailahun District.

“This is a demonstration of President Bio’s commitment to ensuring that everyone across the country is digitally connected,” the Minister asserted in his statement before launching the exercise.

According to him, all the five districts that were not covered in the initial phase are going to be connected in the ongoing National Fibre Backbone 2). They include Kailahun, Moyamba, Bonthe, Pujehun and Koinadugu.

This, he furthered, shows that the New Direction government of President Bio is serious about leaving behind a digitally connected Sierra Leone that will be competitive and ensure that citizens have access to broadband technology which they can utilize to enhance competitiveness.

Minister Swaray underscored that virtual meetings are possible in Sierra Leone today because the country is connected, adding that President Bio has been able to preside over cabinet, attend international conferences and continues to play his role as Chairman of the C-10 for the reform of the Security Council, all virtually, because of digital connectivity.

He emphasized that the community people be taken along in the $30M project which he described as very expensive so that they can be a part of, own and protect it from destruction as has been the case in the past.

The Information Minister concluded by praising President Bio for negotiating the $30m loan with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jiping by reducing the interest rate from 2% secured by the previous government to 1% which other African leaders could not do.

Explaining the fibre blowing exercise, the Acting Director of Communications in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mohamed M. Jalloh, said that the civil work stage involves digging a hole of international standard in terms of depth and width for the purpose of burying the conduit pipe along the route of the segment points.

He added that fibre blowing entails passing the fibre cable through the conduit pipe until it reached the last segment point in Kailahun town.

Daru town which is one of the segment points in Kailahun District was used as a demonstration that was why the Minister of Information and Communications was asked to go and launch the exercise, Mr Jalloh explained.

He said they have segments in Mano Junction, Segbwema, Daru, Pendembu and Kailahun town for the Kailahun District connectivity.
In attendance were traditional leaders, representatives of local councils, officials of Huawei, implementors of the project, all of whom made statements.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr Kwame Yankson, chaired the program which climaxed with the donation of Corona prevention materials by the Honourable Minister of Information and Communications to the people of Daru.

