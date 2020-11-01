INFORMATION MINISTER LAUNCHES 2020 COP GUIDELINES

By Juliana Adama Vandy:

Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, has on Friday 30th October 2020, said that for the benefit of the African continent all countries must step up their efforts towards implementing the 2020 Child Online Protection (COP) guidelines of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Africa.

He made this statement while officially launching the 2020 COP of the ITU in Africa during a virtual conference.

According to him, the world is now in the fourth industrial revolution with Africa’s biggest demography being its young people, stressing that the continent cannot miss the chance to develop and raise the conditions of its people, citing digital transformation along with the 2020 COP guidelines as an opportunity to realize this.

Minister Swaray said an essential building block for digital transformation is the development of digital literacy and skills at all levels especially in young children.

He stated that cyber security has a subset that can be used as a method through which children can be protected from cyber bullying, pornographic content, sexting, grooming, among others, that may lead to sexual exploitation of children.

He furthered that the International Telecommunications Union has developed various child online protection guidelines since 2009 to date on how to keep children safe online although however pointing out that due to technological advancement and other emerging technologies, it has considered it fit to launch new guidelines in June of 2020 that are more relevant to the issues being faced when it comes to online experiences.

Mr Swaray informed that the 2020 COP Guidelines now include new areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc which he said are inclusive in that they seek to address the safety challenges of children living with disabilities as well.

He disclosed that Africa is lagging behind in terms of implementation of the COP compared to other continents which is a concern since Africa has one of the youngest populations in the world, urging all African countries to step up their efforts in implementing the 2020 COP guidelines.

The Information Minister expressed delight that ITU engaged members in a virtual training for four days to raise awareness on the new guidelines and to map out concrete ways through which implementation in the region will be increased drastically.

He maintained that Sierra Leone will be reaching out to collaborate with ITU and other partners on the COP and emphasized the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to ensuring a trustworthy online experience for the child in Africa.

He added that it is only when each and every stakeholder is committed that proper security for children online can be achieved.

Child Online Protection has been an important issue of Information Technology since its recent revolution. The safety of children online especially when it comes to the use of the numerous social media platforms available and accessible to young people on the internet has been a major concern to countries such as Sierra Leone, because today children face many risks online.

Keeping young users safe online has emerged as an increasingly urgent issue to many countries in the world including Sierra Leone hence the need for COP.

These ITU Guidelines on Child Online Protection 2020 are a comprehensive set of recommendations for all relevant stakeholders on how to contribute to the development of a safe and empowering online environment for children and young people.