INFORMATION MINISTER DISCUSSES MEDIA GROWTH WITH EU AMBASSADOR

By: Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit, MIC

In a bid to familiarize himself with the work of MDAs, the European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone Manuel Muller held a productive discussion with the Minister of Information and Communications Honourable Mohamed Rahman Swaray at his Youyi Building office on Tuesday 28th September 2021.

Minister Swaray welcomed the EU Ambassador and team and thanked the European Union for their tremendous support to the socio-economic growth of Sierra Leone.

In his opening statement, Ambassador Muller thanked the government and people of Sierra Leone for the wonderful reception and hospitality he has received since his arrival in the country. He commended the government’s bold steps in implementing reforms such as the repeal of the criminal libel law, abolishment of death penalty, Cyber Security and Crime Act, strengthening IMC and the steps taken to implement electoral reforms.

He also acknowledged the government’s appetite for and commitment to meeting international standards by fulfilling international obligations such as the accession to the Budapest convention, Malabo convention and ECOWAS directives on Cyber Crime.

Ambassador Muller was also curious to know about data protection law, which the Minister said is currently ongoing and will soon be in parliament for enactment. The Ministry of Information and Communications is collaborating with NCRA to produce a data protection bill.

Minister Swaray informed him about how the Cyber Security and Crime Bill was enacted unanimously by parliament and also training that is currently ongoing with the Judiciary, Sierra Leone Police and other cyber experts to capacitate our law enforcement officers in dealing with cybercrimes. According to the Minister, “a National Computer Security and Incidence Response Team with support from EU and ECOWAS, will be established in-country to accelerate, manage and track cybercrimes.”

“In Sierra Leone, 85% of the population are connected through mobile voice and about 25% connected to various social media platforms and this is expected to grow by 10% every year. We don’t want to be caught off guard without having legislation to deal with digital crimes. President Bio does not want Sierra Leone to lag behind the 4th industrial revolution,” the Minister explained.

Minister Swaray spoke about President Bio’s insatiable appetite to protect the privacy and freedom of citizens and to also broaden the media space.

The Minister concluded by informing the EU Ambassador about plans to hold an Investment Conference to attract private sector investments in the media.

The EU Ambassador assured the Minister of the EU’s continuous support and collaboration in working towards improving the media landscape in Sierra Leone.