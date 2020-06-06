31.5 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Information Minister Champions Criminal Libel Law Repeal

By Sierra Network
140
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Our libraries are open and I have taken books from there for my kids during this time – Dr Moinina David Sengeh

Today I launched the @MOBSSE_SL 2019 Annual School Census (ASC19). As a Ministry we've been using it...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

SLRSA Executive Director Delivers Maiden Address To Road Safety Corps

Saturday 6th June, 2020, SLRSA headquarter, Kissy Road Freetown. The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

On World Environment Day… President Bio Kick Starts National Tree Planting Exercise

On the 5th June 2020, Sierra Leone joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Environment...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

News that the Public Order (Amendment) Act tabled in parliament for deliberation and approval five months ago had been withdrawn, sent shock waves across Sierra Leone.

The rationale behind the withdrawal remained unclear until it was clarified by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

It did not come as a surprise that the Ministry lost no time in reaffirming government’s commitment to repealing the draconian law.

The Honourable Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray has injected fresh enthusiasm into his untiring effort in actualizing President Bio’s vision for a free and pluralistic media in Sierra Leone.

Repeal of the criminal libel law has not been done by successive governments despite making firm commitments in that direction.

President Bio reaffirmed his commitment to expunging the draconian law from our law books upon assumption of office.

Since his appointment as Information Minister, Hon. Mohamed Rahman Swarray, has worked assiduously with partners and the law office to ensure that the libel law is struck off completely from our law books.

The New Direction government has already received global acclamation for taking tangible steps to fulfil its electoral promise for a free press.

The Amendment Act has been successfully drafted and tabled in parliament since last year.

It was however unfortunate that the bill was never discussed until the legal instrument supporting its stay in parliament expired as a result of time lapse.

However, the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) under the leadership of Ahmed Sahid Nasralla resisted the urge to jump into conclusion that the government was not serious about repealing the law, chiefly because the SLAJ leadership knows how passionate the Minister of Information is with regards repealing the criminal libel law.

As someone who does not disappoint, Minister Swaray is already making frantic efforts to ensure that the bill returns to parliament and gets deliberated on and passed into law.

The Minister sees the repeal process as his baby and one of his would be legacies as a Minister and loyal soldier to the President.

He is therefore poised to do everything legally possible to ensure that the law books are rid off criminal libel law.

How refreshing it is to have a Minister and President who are so passionate about doing the right thing especially when it comes to press freedom.

By: Bampia James Bundu
Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleOn World Environment Day… President Bio Kick Starts National Tree Planting Exercise
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Our libraries are open and I have taken books from there for my kids during this time – Dr Moinina David Sengeh

Today I launched the @MOBSSE_SL 2019 Annual School Census (ASC19). As a Ministry we've been using it...
Read more
Blog

SLRSA Executive Director Delivers Maiden Address To Road Safety Corps

Sierra Network - 0
Saturday 6th June, 2020, SLRSA headquarter, Kissy Road Freetown. The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority - SLRSA Mr....
Read more
News

On World Environment Day… President Bio Kick Starts National Tree Planting Exercise

Sierra Network - 0
On the 5th June 2020, Sierra Leone joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Environment Day. President...
Read more
News

Information Minister Champions Criminal Libel Law Repeal

Sierra Network - 0
News that the Public Order (Amendment) Act tabled in parliament for deliberation and approval five months ago had been withdrawn, sent shock...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

On World Environment Day… President Bio Kick Starts National Tree Planting Exercise

News Sierra Network - 0
On the 5th June 2020, Sierra Leone joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Environment Day. President...
Read more

President Bio ties tree planting to national development and minimising adverse impact of climate change

News Sierra Network - 0
Mortomeh, Bathurst, Friday 5 June 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio commenced a national tree planting exercise and launched...
Read more

China always stands together with Sierra Leone through thick and thin Says Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
This morning, another batch of medical supplies donated by China arrived in Sierra Leone to assist the latter’s fight against COVID-19.
Read more

Ministry Of Information And Communications On The Withdrawal Of The Public Order (Amendment) Act…

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Our libraries are open and I have taken books from there...

Sierra Network - 0