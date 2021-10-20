Indian Company Signs Contract with Sierra Leone for New Electricity Transmission Line

Alhaji Kanja Sesay, Minister of Energy, has stated that the Government is committed to ensuring that every area of the country is sustainably connected or networked to the country’s grid or mini-grid, after signing a contract for the construction of a 225kva Double Circuit 66kv multi circular electricity transmission line with WAPCOS – a company from India.

Alhaji Kanja Sesay described last week’s signing as a historic day, adding that the project is one that he had inherited and treated with utmost seriousness.

He said the project will have far-reaching positive effects on the country’s power transmission and distribution of electricity across the country.

He emphasized to WAPCOS Limited that Government’s overall policy objective in the energy sector is to increase energy access, noting however that transmission, distribution and evacuation issues have posed serious challenges to Government’s efforts in the sector.

The Minister stated that these challenges have necessitated the aggressive pursuit of rural electrification which provides electricity for the majority of the people in the rural areas. He spoke about partnerships that his Ministry has established with private sector companies for the installation of mini-grids in different parts of the country.

Alhaji Kanja Sesay said the aim of the project is to set up a major transmission line in the country and congratulated WAPCOS on winning the contract. He said his Ministry will work with the company for the successful implementation of the project and praised the Indian EXIM Bank for the support given to the project.

Project Manager at the Ministry of Energy, Cyril Grant, said the project is of immense strategic significance to the Government of Sierra Leone, adding that apart from the 161 transmission lines which run from Bumbuna to Freetown, there is no other transmission line except the one that runs between Bo and Kenema.

He described the $78 million credit from the Indian Government for the project as huge, noting that the transmission line would bring power from the CLSG line to the Western Area as well as other areas like Lunsar, Kambia, Port Loko and Waterloo.

Grant described WAPCOS as a reputable Indian company that will be based in Sierra Leone for the entire duration of the project.

WAPCOS Limited Chief Engineer, Muthyala Manoj Kumar, said his company is happy to have been awarded the contract and assured that the company will complete the project on time.

