21 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

Independent Police Complaint Board Opens Preliminary Investigation Into Incident In Makeni

By Sierra Network
468
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Meet the 66 year-old unsung hero in Pujehun fighting COVID-19 with her megaphone

It takes a special heart to do what sixty-six-year-old, Agnes Minah is doing for love of her...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

SLCAA, SLAA & IOM Organise COVID-19 Business Restart Training for all Frontline Workers at FNA

18th July 2020Freetown International Airport, Lungi The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mayor Sunkarie Kamara Of Makeni City Issued A Press Release On The aftermath of Violence In Makeni

Her Worship the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara Kabba has issued out a press release following...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE INDEPENDENT POLICE COMPLAINTS BOARD.

Independent police complaint Board opens preliminary investigation into incident in Makeni on July 18th 2020.

Previous articleNAYCOM has received a cheque of over Two Hundred Million Leones from Oxfam Sierra Leone
Next articleMayor Sunkarie Kamara Of Makeni City Issued A Press Release On The aftermath of Violence In Makeni
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Meet the 66 year-old unsung hero in Pujehun fighting COVID-19 with her megaphone

It takes a special heart to do what sixty-six-year-old, Agnes Minah is doing for love of her...
Read more
Blog

SLCAA, SLAA & IOM Organise COVID-19 Business Restart Training for all Frontline Workers at FNA

Sierra Network - 0
18th July 2020Freetown International Airport, Lungi The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), the Sierra Leone Airports Authority (SLAA),...
Read more
Blog

Mayor Sunkarie Kamara Of Makeni City Issued A Press Release On The aftermath of Violence In Makeni

Sierra Network - 0
Her Worship the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara Kabba has issued out a press release following the aftermath of violence that...
Read more
Blog

Independent Police Complaint Board Opens Preliminary Investigation Into Incident In Makeni

Sierra Network - 0
PRESS RELEASE FROM THE INDEPENDENT POLICE COMPLAINTS BOARD. Independent police complaint Board opens preliminary investigation into incident in Makeni...
Read more
News

NAYCOM has received a cheque of over Two Hundred Million Leones from Oxfam Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
Innocent Mutabaroka, Head of Programs who represented the Country Director said the project will undertake social and local media campaigns on non-violence...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Meet the 66 year-old unsung hero in Pujehun fighting COVID-19 with her megaphone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It takes a special heart to do what sixty-six-year-old, Agnes Minah is doing for love of her community and country.
Read more

SLCAA, SLAA & IOM Organise COVID-19 Business Restart Training for all Frontline Workers at FNA

Blog Sierra Network - 0
18th July 2020Freetown International Airport, Lungi The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), the Sierra Leone Airports Authority (SLAA),...
Read more

Mayor Sunkarie Kamara Of Makeni City Issued A Press Release On The aftermath of Violence In Makeni

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Her Worship the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara Kabba has issued out a press release following the aftermath of violence that...
Read more

President Bio Appoint Mohamed Kenewui Konneh As Chairman And Chief Electoral Commissioner National Electoral Commission

News Sierra Network - 0
President Bio Appoint Mohamed Kenewui Konneh As Chairman And Chief Electoral Commissioner National Electoral Commission
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Meet the 66 year-old unsung hero in Pujehun fighting COVID-19 with...

Sierra Network - 0