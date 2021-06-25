19.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Increasing Public Service Output… J.J Saffa Has A Tough Job Ahead

By Sierra Network
241
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th June 202153 New Cases5306 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 98 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th June 202198 New Cases5253 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A Commentary By Ranger

The civil service is the backbone of the State and can either support or undermine a country’s entire system of governance. Donors recognize this important fact and have since the end of the civil war in 2002 spent tens of millions of dollars helping the Government to reform and strengthen the civil and public services.

The unfulfilled expectations and gaps of the New Direction Government from 2018 to date and two years into elections which clearly points towards a weak civil and public service delivery capacity means critical and strategic thinking, planning, organizing and coordination for extending more opportunities are required.

Civil servants, who mostly work in MDAs, are central to effective governance in developing countries. They deliver essential services to citizens, commission large-scale infrastructure, regulate economic activities and engage in diplomacy with foreign countries – to name just few roles.

As such, the newly appointed Chief Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa, needs the full cooperation of all Heads of MDAs, SOEs and Ambassadors to enable the Government deliver effectively and sustainably on the country’s Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP).

With the amount of funds stolen, wasted and misappropriated by MDAs reported annually by the Auditor General’s office shows that still, political will to change things is the greatest single challenge to an effective civil service reform.

It is generally known that what greatly hinder civil service productive, efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery are:
Negative or poor attitude to work, Bureaucracy, Political affiliation, Political interference, Duplication of offices and positions, Shortage of qualified personnel, Ineffective organization and Lack of initiative

Given this reality, if political leadership, including Parliament and the Executive do not invest in reform, then donors are unlikely to make any major headway.

Political will is so important to civil service reform because the civil service is fundamental to the political system to the extent that change cannot take place without the agreement of the most powerful players. They are essential both in terms of ensuring reforms continue over the long term and as a source of accountability.

Political patronage in this country has resulted in political appointees that see the civil service as a source of personal gain through pay, promotions and employment status.

Such interests see any reform to the civil service as a threat to these benefits. Similarly; many within the civil service benefit from being able to dole out public money, jobs, and other contracts and are unlikely to willingly give up such powers.

Civil service reform projects faced with strong patronage systems work best when they focus on specific areas. Focusing on, for example, merit-based recruitment can both improve civil service reform while at the same time chip away at the power of vested interests.

What the Audit annually implies is that systems with weak institutions lack the drive necessary to push reforms.

Furthermore; because the rule of law is weak in the country as a whole, it is weak also within the public service. This means that policies are not properly elaborated and that employees are not aware of their rights and responsibilities.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 103 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 64 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleProf. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th June 202153 New Cases5306 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 98 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th June 202198 New Cases5253 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Prof. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US

Sierra Network - 0
Professor David Francis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his engagement with the United States Chamber of Commerce, described...
Read more
Blog

Increasing Public Service Output… J.J Saffa Has A Tough Job Ahead

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger The civil service is the backbone of the State and can either support or undermine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more

Prof. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Professor David Francis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his engagement with the United States Chamber of Commerce, described...
Read more

The Ministry of Health Is Investigating Suspected COVID-19 Vaccine Related Death

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

CARE SIERRA LEONE Supports President Bio’s Cash Transfer Intervention To Vulnerable People

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CARE Sierra Leone in support of President Bio's National Strategy on Covid-19 Preparedness and Response has launched an unconditional Multipurpose Cash Assistance...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0