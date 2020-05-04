30.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 4, 2020
Inciting the public against the government, what kind of nonsense – Olufemi Claudius-Cole

By Sierra Network
Inciting the public against the government. What kind of nonsense is going on here in Sierra Leone.

The things inciting the public are
Poor living conditions
Slum dwellings
Joblessness
Cost of living
Poor quality education
No health care
Justice delayed, denied or auctioned
Covid 19s poor planning, poor preparation.

This is not party politics it’s the reality that has existed for many many years.
Things we hoped would change.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.
OUR reality.
Sad, so very sad.

Previous articleSierra Network Charity Foundation Donated 5,000 Cloth Facemasks to Support in the Fight Against Covid-19
Next articleAWOL Donates Le 150 Million Towards Covid-19 Fight
