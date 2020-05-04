Inciting the public against the government, what kind of nonsense – Olufemi Claudius-Cole

Inciting the public against the government. What kind of nonsense is going on here in Sierra Leone.
The things inciting the public are
Poor living conditions
Slum dwellings
Joblessness
Cost of living
Poor quality education
No health care
Justice delayed, denied or auctioned
Covid 19s poor planning, poor preparation.
This is not party politics it’s the reality that has existed for many many years.
Things we hoped would change.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
OUR reality.
Sad, so very sad.