Inciting the public against the government, what kind of nonsense – Olufemi Claudius-Cole

Inciting the public against the government. What kind of nonsense is going on here in Sierra Leone.

The things inciting the public are

Poor living conditions

Slum dwellings

Joblessness

Cost of living

Poor quality education

No health care

Justice delayed, denied or auctioned

Covid 19s poor planning, poor preparation.

This is not party politics it’s the reality that has existed for many many years.

Things we hoped would change.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

OUR reality.

Sad, so very sad.