21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

In The Fight Against Corruption… Chernoh Bah Should Be Seen As A Hero, Not A Villain

By Sierra Network
695
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Revised COVID-19 Restrictions As Curfew Now Hold From Midnight To 5am

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th February 20210 New Cases3825 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Water Sector Benefits from India’s $15M Loan

By Ranger Government of the Republic of India has signed a financing agreement with...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

If we start to describe people and institutions like the whistle blower Chernoh Bah and the Africanist Press as annoyances and detractors, and fight tooth and nail to silence them because those of us in government have been accused by them, we are at risk of losing the fight as a nation against corruption which the President said we must fight and must win.

There is local, regional, continental and global recognition that something must be done about corruption—but far less agreement about how to correct the situation most effectively.

Let us start on the assumption that the emphasis must first and foremost be placed on establishing effective media strategies and taking proactive measures to get the anti-corruption message to the public, such as Chernoh Bah and Africanist Press have been doing lately that has raised public awareness about corruption in the Bio administration.

Corruption, like Chernoh Bah said, is a living organism. Investigating the past administration does not mean there is no corruption in the current one. As such, fighting corruption is like running a marathon race, not a sprint.

Former President Koroma who gave teeth and muscle to the country’s ACC to enable it fight corruption effectively, knows that fighting corruption is not easy. Unlike many criminals, dishonest public officials often continue to have power and influence.

Political interference, even in cases involving low-level officials, frequently derails prosecution.

However, no one in public governance, administration and management needs to be lectured on the importance of controlling corruption and countering the devastating impact that it has had for decades in this country on individuals, communities and the nation’s growth and development.

What Chernoh Bah and Africanist Press are saying is that, because of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, everyone in the global community has an opportunity to change the reality of corruption.

Sadly however, it is the anti-corruption professionals that frequently are little appreciated and too often demeaned that can have real impact in the fight against corruption by keeping it on the front burner. It is their efforts that will win or lose the battle. The Calabash unreservedly commends and celebrates all those that put their ease, lives and comfort on the line in the fight against corruption; knowing that corruption is always ready to fight back with all the weapons in its arsenal; including outright lies against whistle blowers.

If Sierra Leone, as a government and a people in search of rapid socio-economic development, wants to win the war against corruption, we need to find more and better ways to support those people who work in the field of anti-corruption.

For the commitment, integrity, and perseverance of people in the anti-corruption field, all of us should be grateful. To help them, we must spend more time developing tools to make their very difficult jobs a bit easier, as the work of these professionals often can endanger their careers and their lives.

Given the devastating effect corruption has had in this country, including it being a leading cause of the eleven years civil war, corruption should be viewed by one and all as a detrimental enemy on the development agenda.

Consequently, a heightened sense of accountability among politicians, public bodies and institutions must be inculcated by government and the public.

Most importantly, when the media supports the anti-corruption agency’s work, it is possible to turn the culture of an entire country toward openness and accountability.
To their immense cost, many agencies underestimate the critical challenges and negative effects of weak and inadequate communication. This failure is one of the reasons why we are losing the fight against corruption.

Communication determines where the media stands in this struggle. The anti-corruption agencies including Audit-SL, Parliament, and The Judiciary must be in constant communication with the people on the evils of corruption in the society.

When a media storm occurs, the absence of an agency’s response to the alleged corruption under investigation can facilitate an adverse perception in the public mind. Unchecked, such a perception may develop into assumptions about an agency’s legitimacy.
In those circumstances, an agency can promote public trust in its operations by acting on an agreed media strategy.

Providing basic information about an issue or matter in question does not have to incorporate an acceptance or denial of the allegations. Instead, the public appetite can be satisfied with basic background information on why the allegation arose, what measures are in place, and what steps are to be taken.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Embassy in UAE hosts “Housemates Salone” Winner
Next articleNew Health Minister Urged to Incorporate Health NGOs
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update17th February 20210 New Cases3825 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Water Sector Benefits from India’s $15M Loan

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Government of the Republic of India has signed a financing agreement with the government of Sierra Leone,...
Read more
Blog

World Bank Approves Grant for Better Electricity Access in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
The World Bank has approved a US$50m grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to improve access to electricity in Sierra Leone...
Read more
Blog

New Health Minister Urged to Incorporate Health NGOs

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a press release from People’s Alliance for Reproductive Health (PARHA) dated 15th February 2021, the organization...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Water Sector Benefits from India’s $15M Loan

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Government of the Republic of India has signed a financing agreement with the government of Sierra Leone,...
Read more

World Bank Approves Grant for Better Electricity Access in Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The World Bank has approved a US$50m grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to improve access to electricity in Sierra Leone...
Read more

New Health Minister Urged to Incorporate Health NGOs

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a press release from People’s Alliance for Reproductive Health (PARHA) dated 15th February 2021, the organization...
Read more

Sierra Leone Embassy in UAE hosts “Housemates Salone” Winner

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday 17 February 2021 - The Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has today...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Revised COVID-19 Restrictions As Curfew Now Hold From Midnight To 5am

Sierra Network - 0