In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failure

Sitrep: Police Hospital

Date: 6/05/2020

In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle probably due to brake failure.

There were 15 personnel in the vehicle heading for Tombo village to reinforce troops on the ground to curb social disobedience.

Two miles before reaching Tombo the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious accident with one police personnel loosing his life and several injured. Few of the injured have been taken to the Emergency Hospital and two are currently being managed at the Police Hospital at Kingtom.

We are in touch with the Emergency Hospital and we will update this forum as more information unfolds.

Dr. M I Jalloh (AIG)

Dir. Medical Services.

One riot policeman died and three others were badly injured in a road accident this morning, according to the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula. They were rushing to quell a riot at Tombo, a fishing village outside Freetown where a gang of youths had gone on the rampage and attempted to torch the police station. They also reportedly set the hospital on fire. They were protesting because the authorities in the village had introduced a measure apparently aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus through overcrowding. In a village where almost everybody’s livelihood depends on fishing, the fishermen were told that only a few boats would be allowed to go out henceforth, advising that they should alternate their trips. One of the protesters is quoted as saying that having just come out of a three-day lockdown that would be unacceptable. The situation is said to be under control and at least 16 people have been arrested. The local radio station is reporting that two people have been killed and many others have fled to the nearby hill due to the heavy security presence. There’s an indefinite curfew in the village.