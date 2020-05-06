23.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failure

By Sierra Network
831
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failure

Sitrep: Police HospitalDate: 6/05/2020 In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Warns Against Protest, Inciting, Violence, Hatred, Disaffection And Instability

SIERRA LEONE POLICE PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update6th May 202026 new confirmed cases225 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am. For more details please...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Sitrep: Police Hospital
Date: 6/05/2020

In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle probably due to brake failure.

There were 15 personnel in the vehicle heading for Tombo village to reinforce troops on the ground to curb social disobedience.

Two miles before reaching Tombo the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious accident with one police personnel loosing his life and several injured. Few of the injured have been taken to the Emergency Hospital and two are currently being managed at the Police Hospital at Kingtom.

We are in touch with the Emergency Hospital and we will update this forum as more information unfolds.

Dr. M I Jalloh (AIG)
Dir. Medical Services.

One riot policeman died and three others were badly injured in a road accident this morning, according to the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula. They were rushing to quell a riot at Tombo, a fishing village outside Freetown where a gang of youths had gone on the rampage and attempted to torch the police station. They also reportedly set the hospital on fire. They were protesting because the authorities in the village had introduced a measure apparently aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus through overcrowding. In a village where almost everybody’s livelihood depends on fishing, the fishermen were told that only a few boats would be allowed to go out henceforth, advising that they should alternate their trips. One of the protesters is quoted as saying that having just come out of a three-day lockdown that would be unacceptable. The situation is said to be under control and at least 16 people have been arrested. The local radio station is reporting that two people have been killed and many others have fled to the nearby hill due to the heavy security presence. There’s an indefinite curfew in the village.

Previous articleSierra Leone Police Warns Against Protest, Inciting, Violence, Hatred, Disaffection And Instability
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was involved in an accident due to brake failure

Sitrep: Police HospitalDate: 6/05/2020 In the early part of this morning SLP 310 was...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone Police Warns Against Protest, Inciting, Violence, Hatred, Disaffection And Instability

Sierra Network - 0
SIERRA LEONE POLICE PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 26 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update6th May 202026 new confirmed cases225 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 am. For more details please check the EOC daily press...
Read more
Current Affairs

Attacks On Ambulances And Healthcare Workers

Sierra Network - 0
URGENT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE COVID-19 SPOKESPERSON
Read more
Blog

Fifty-Fifty Group of Women concerned about recent arrests of women in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
Fifty-Fifty Group of Women concerned about recent arrests of women in Sierra Leone
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Fifty-Fifty Group of Women concerned about recent arrests of women in Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Fifty-Fifty Group of Women concerned about recent arrests of women in Sierra Leone
Read more

SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee

Blog Sierra Network - 0
SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), in a release it issued out on the...
Read more

AWOL Donates Le 150 Million Towards Covid-19 Fight

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger To assist the Government in its strides to scale up the fight against the spread of the...
Read more

Inciting the public against the government, what kind of nonsense – Olufemi Claudius-Cole

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Inciting the public against the government. What kind of nonsense is going on here in Sierra Leone. The things...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Police Warns Against Protest, Inciting, Violence, Hatred, Disaffection And...

Sierra Network - 0