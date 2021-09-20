In Makeni… APC Grassroots Settle for Dr Samura Kamara

By Foday Moriba Conteh

During the three day National Delegate Conference of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party, in Makeni City, Northern Sierra Leone, the former 2018 Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), it was evident that Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara continues to win the hearts and minds of stakeholders, supporters and the grassroots within the party.

Maintaining his distinctive potentials as a leader with developmental aspirations to be unleashed in and out of the country, Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara was very confident and active as he dinned and romanced with the grassroots, stakeholders, admirers and even the residents of Makeni.

On Friday 17th September 2021 which marked the opening of the three-day National Delegates Conference it took Dr Samura Kamara over two hours to access the APC Northern Headquarters office where the National Delegate Conference was held from the Makeni City Centre which could have only taken him less than 30 minutes.

While trying to make his way to the officer, stakeholders, supporters, residents of Makeni and the grassroots of the Party from the four corners of Makeni City to the hall were shouts of praises showering on Dr Samura Kamara deeming him as the saviour of the party who will eventually emerge triumphant in the 2023 presidential election if given the opportunity to be the APC Presidential Candidate for the upcoming 2023 elections.

On Thursday 16th September 2021, the former 2018 Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara held a Townhall meeting with stakeholders, fans and even the residents of Makeni, and the grassroots of the APC party at Joesall Hotel Hall. During the town hall meeting, Dr Samura Kamara used the opportunity to declare his mission and vision towards the development of the country. The session was followed by questions and answers, which gave an opportunity to supporters to ask them questions in relation to his plans for the APC Party and the country as a whole.

Many that this medium engaged during the event in Makeni applauded Dr Samura Kamara of which many opined that he deserves the flagbearership position of the APC Party based on the tremendous work he has done to promote the development of the party and the country as a whole. Some maintained that it is not a surprise to them that Dr Samura Kamara is loved by the grassroots of the party, because they know him to be one of the visionary men in the country that has supported less privileged children across the country.

It must be noted that immediately after the 2018 elections, Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara has focused his energy and resources on galvanizing supporters and members of the party by embarking on series of philanthropic/ humanitarian engagements.

He has also rolled out an effective national social mobilization campaign against COVID -19, and an economic relief intervention in support of vulnerable groups. Incidentally, these great and well – thought out activities have endeared Dr Samura Kamara to the rank and file of the APC, putting him clearly ahead of other contenders for the 2023 flagbearership of the APC.

It is in that regards that his supporters are very confident about the popularity of Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara and they are not averse to a smooth and fair process of electing the Party’s flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

One of the supporters of Dr Samura Kamara, who spoke to this medium, said that many are of the notion that Dr Samura Kamara relies on the party’s leadership to accord him an unfair chance for the APC ticket which according to them is baseless, corrosive and thoughtless, adding that they know that it is known that whilst everybody was sleeping, Dr Samura Kamara has been busy working.

He maintained that Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara has an unblemished, towering management record and has distinguished himself as a public servant in several important sectors including the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Sierra Leone and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Therefore, in spite of the incomprehensible animosity against his personality, the trust reposed in him by ordinary Sierra Leoneans as the most competent man to lead the APC to the polls in 2023 cannot be misplaced.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper