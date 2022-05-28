Blog Updated: May 28, 2022 In Few Weeks The CLSG WAPP Transmission Line Will Be Connected To The Bumbuna Line, Enabling Power To Reach Freetown By Sierra Network May 28, 2022 95 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - May 28, 2022In Few Weeks The CLSG WAPP Transmission Line Will Be Connected To The Bumbuna Line, Enabling Power To Reach Freetown BlogSierra Network - May 28, 2022Former President Koroma Host VP Juldeh Jalloh As He Endorses Sierra Leone’s United Nations Security Council Bid NewsSierra Network - May 28, 2022Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pledges $500,000 to African Union Humanitarian Fundraising, Emphasises the Need for Africa to Show Commitment to Climate Change Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Within a few weeks’ time, the CLSG WAPP Transmission Line will be connected to the Bumbuna Line, enabling the transmission of power generated from the Ivory Coast to reach Freetown.. Ministry of Energy… Within a few week's time, the CLSG WAPP Transmission Line will be connected to the Bumbuna Line, enabling the transmission of power generated from Ivory Coast to reach Freetown..Ministry of Energy…@PresidentBio #SierraLeone #SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/Q3lN9zbOmu— Strategic Communications Unit MIC (@StrategicComm) May 28, 2022 TagsMINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNCATIONSPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleFormer President Koroma Host VP Juldeh Jalloh As He Endorses Sierra Leone’s United Nations Security Council Bid - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - May 28, 2022In Few Weeks The CLSG WAPP Transmission Line Will Be Connected To The Bumbuna Line, Enabling Power To Reach Freetown Within a few weeks' time, the CLSG WAPP Transmission Line will be connected to the Bumbuna Line, enabling the... Blog Former President Koroma Host VP Juldeh Jalloh As He Endorses Sierra Leone’s United Nations Security Council Bid Sierra Network - May 28, 2022 News Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pledges $500,000 to African Union Humanitarian Fundraising, Emphasises the Need for Africa to Show Commitment to Climate Change Sierra Network - May 28, 2022 Blog Health Minister’s Productive Engagement attracts more Support from Global Fund Sierra Network - May 27, 2022 Blog APC Press Release: Violent Attack On The All Peoples Congress (APC) Party In Constituency 056 Tonkolili District Sierra Network - May 27, 2022 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This Former President Koroma Host VP Juldeh Jalloh As He Endorses Sierra Leone’s United Nations Security Council Bid Blog Sierra Network - May 28, 2022 Health Minister’s Productive Engagement attracts more Support from Global Fund Blog Sierra Network - May 27, 2022 APC Press Release: Violent Attack On The All Peoples Congress (APC) Party In Constituency 056 Tonkolili District Blog Sierra Network - May 27, 2022 SLTU: Issuance Of Twenty-One Days Strike Notice Blog Sierra Network - May 27, 2022 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -