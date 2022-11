COMRADES all, our energy must not be wasted in fighting ourselves. Instead, we should monitor the verification process that is flooded with several anomalies. In center 5033, MC Primary School in Falaba, 668 people registered only 38 names appeared on the list displayed by ECSL.

COMRADES all, our energy must not be wasted in fighting ourselves. Instead, we should monitor the verification process that is flooded with several anomalies. In center 5033, MC Primary School in Falaba, 668 people registered only 38 names appeared on the list displayed by ECSL. — Hon. Abdul Kargbo (@abdemata) November 26, 2022