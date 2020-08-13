In continuing our efforts to bring governance to the people, my office is working from Kailahun City today – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh

In continuing our efforts to bring governance to the people, my office is working from Kailahun City today. (It’s my first time this far east.)

I am here firstly at the invitation of Minister Francis M. Kai-Kai (who was once a Minister of Education while I lived with him during secondary school. A story for another day). The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development is “Decentralising Ownership of SL’s Medium Term National Development Plan for Effective Implementation and Results” and its a pleasure to join them.

On the highway en route to Kailahun, I saw a group of young women sat at a roundabout. I immediately asked my driver to stop. I went to engage the students. We laughed and joked. They asked me: “Are you a musician? You are a rasta”. I told them all of those were true. And I was their Minister. They hadn’t met a Minister before. We spoke about their schools of interest after exams. As it was their lucky day, the Ministers of Planning arrived at the site and they got off their vehicles to join me. Three Ministers, 3 PhDs in Economics, Statistics and Engineering engaging the young women on their future. What started as a handful quickly became a dozen.

One thing is clear, everyone will remember that short 10 minutes… including the discussions on social distancing, the lack of senior secondary school in their chiefdom and the value of girls education.

Now to continuing our work in the field… for those girls who have never gone past Kenema, and those ones who would never otherwise get their voices heard and acted on.

