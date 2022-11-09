In Bo… Law Enforcement Officers Impound Large Quantity of Cannabis Sativa

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

A vehicle with Reg No A12080 was intercepted in the evening hours of Wednesday 2nd November, 2022, at the Faalah Checkpoint in Bo by Sub Inspector Mohamed Marruf Bongay attached to the New Traffic Management office in the Bo West Division, assisted by D/PC 18286, Patrick Mohamed Ngobeh, attached to the CID Bo – West Division and a Road Safety personnel commonly called Kutteh attached to the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority in Bo, in which they discovered 110 wrapped parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa commonly referred to as “Jamba” in our local parlance. There were also in the same vehicle some goats and a sheep.

The Regional Police Commander South, AIG Harold AMC Hanciles, and other departmental heads were immediately informed. Hanciles immediately rushed to the scene of arrest and ordered that the said vehicle with the exhibits plus the two available suspected passengers be taken to the Regional Police Headquarters in Bo for investigation, which was done.

Altogether two suspects are in police custody yet three others, including the driver and two female are on the run. Investigation is in active progress at the Transnational Organized Crime Unit, (TOCU) – RHQ South.

